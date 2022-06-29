this Xiaomi has never been so cheap

Share

One of the Xiaomi that we have recommended the most collapses thanks to this limited coupon.

Thanks to this AliExpress Plaza offer you can take one of the latest Xiaomi at the lowest price we have seen. The POCO M4 Pro 5G collapses to 154 euros in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. A brutal fall for which you only have to apply the coupon SHIP15.

The protagonist of this offer has a design that differentiates it from any other mobilea screen with 90 Hz refresh, a chip that behaves very well And till 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi mobile is one of the best purchases below 200 euros, a sure hit.

Buy this Xiaomi 5G for very little

POCO’s mobile attracts all eyes, it has a striking back that stands out for its vibrant colors. Your screen can be the best place for you to enjoy series and movies, It has a 6.6-inch diagonal, Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The applications you use regularly will move without problems thanks to the MediaTek Dimension 810the brain of this POCO. It is a good processor, it will make sure that everything works as it should. We have pointed it out, in this case you get the model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

MediaTek Dimension 810

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.6″ Full HD+ 90Hz IPS display

2 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

NFC, 5G, jack and FM radio

In its entrails lives a battery that reaches 5,000 mAh and has a technology fast charge of 33W. You will be able to recover energy in just a few minutes, when you get used to it you cannot live without it. In addition, it comes with a side fingerprint reader, face unlock, NFC Y 5G connectivity.

In the striking rear module of this POCO, 2 cameras that behave quite well. incorporates a 50 megapixel main camera and a wide angle 8 megapixel. In the little hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera.

I do not have doubts, this POCO M4 Pro 5G is a great buy for only 154 euros, there are very few smartphones that can boast such a chip at that price. A fluid screen, a processor that performs very well, a battery with fast charge and even 5G connectivity. If you were looking for a device with great value for money, you have found it.

