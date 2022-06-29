This is how Eva Mendes defended Ryan Gosling’s look in ‘Barbie’

The lifestyle entrepreneur, 48, who spoke about her sponge brand Skura Style on the show, she added that seeing her boyfriend with platinum blonde hair for the role of Ken brought out his inner teenage fan. “Well, first of all, I saw the picture and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ah!'” she said with a sigh.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met while filming ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’

(Sonia Recchia/©Getty Images 151470343)



“It’s a funny picture and he’s trying to be funny. So it worked on every level,” he added. In fact, when the first promotional image of Gosling41 years old, as Ken, Eve She shared it on Instagram, writing, “So F. Funny. So F. I’m excited for you to see this… #HeIsMiKen“.

You may also like!

Mendes may also be a fan of the actor’s appearance, as platinum brings back memories of the character from Place Beyond the Pines of 2012 of Gosling, in which he shared credits with her. The couple have been together since they filmed that movie in 2011 and share their daughters. Loved6, and Emerald7.

Although they are very secretive about their relationship, Eve revealed that he asked the star of The Notebook just one thing from the set Barbie. “I said, ‘Can I have that underwear please? Please! I never ask for anything,'” referring to the garment emblazoned with the word Ken used in the promotional image.