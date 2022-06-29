They show the production process used by Atún Dolores in its factories

CONAPESCA highlights that the tuna industry in Mexico has a market value of more than 700 million dollars.

The food production process has become an important piece of information for today’s consumers.

Social networks have become the best window for brands and companies to show themselves as they are to their consumers.

In the past, the production process of many products was considered a secret for consumers, but with the arrival of the internet and social networks, this type of information has become a content widely seen by Internet users. This is the case of a TikTok content creator who shared the process of the Atún Dolores brand in each of its factories.

The production process is defined, according to Cetys Universidad, as “the set of various steps to which the raw material is subjected to transform it, in order to produce a product for sale”. This process is very attractive to consumers that increasingly require brands to be more transparent with the information they offer.

This trend is recorded a lot in the food industry, where the consumer wants to know where it comes from and even what are the processes that said food goes through and more with the sanitary measures that are applied throughout the world after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the production process used by Atún Dolores

A TikTok content creator shared the step-by-step production process that the Atún Dolores brand uses in each of its products found in the Mexican market.

In the recording, which currently has more than 200,000 ‘likes’, you can see how the factories of one of the most emblematic tuna factories in the country work, which has a market share of 54 percent and contributes 10 percent to exports of canned and frozen tuna products in Mexico.

The tuna industry in the country has a value in the national market of more than 700 million dollars and an export value of more than 90 million dollars, according to data from the National Commission for Aquaculture and Fisheries (CONAPESCA). Also, this organization highlighted that the tuna fishery in the country generates 12,000 direct jobs and more than 60,000 indirect jobs.

The video of the Internet user, who identifies himself in the digital community as food And Biotechnology Engineer, emerged after several people asked him if the tuna found in cans of various brands, this time Dolores Tuna, are raw or cooked, so he showed how they work in Pinsa Group. The clip shows one of the factories that, according to brand data in an interview conducted by local media, generates more than 4,600 jobs in the country.

In the production process, the first thing that is done is to receive the raw material, in this case the tuna, which, as explained by the specialist, comes from the Mexican brand boats.

“Here it reaches minus 18 degrees Celsius and what the workers do is classify them by size, because in cooking it helps to make the process more efficient”he explains while sharing the images of said process.

In this step, the firm’s workers carry out the quality control of the food to know if it is in adequate conditions for human consumption. “In the cooking stage, it is done by means of steam,” he adds.

After cooking, the product goes to the area where they select the meat and, as mentioned by the specialist, In this sector of the factory, a thousand people work day and night, where 90 percent are women.. “The packaging of the fish is done by hand,” she adds.

The output of that factory can be up to more than 3 million cans of tuna per day and the recording demonstrates how meticulous each of the brand’s employees is to deliver a suitable final product.

Like this recording, there are many on TikTok that to date and according to data from the Chinese platform has more than a billion users. An example is that of a consumer who shared a video where he shows all the protocol that Kavak performs when a customer goes to their stores to see the cars they are selling.

Social networks have benefited many industries, since thanks to their reach they can connect in a more organic way with their consumers by simply sharing information that previously only those involved in the process knew.

