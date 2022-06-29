There will be no Golden Globes in 2023?

It seems that the organization of the Golden Globes is still in chaos and they are not sure if they can return to televise the event in 2023

Last year, Hollywood decided to impose a harsh boycott against the HFPA (The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for its acronym in English) after it was discovered that its members were involved in acts of corruption, bribery, nepotism and also his committee did not have a single Afro-descendant person among their ranks.

Since that controversy, the HFPA has committed to create consistent reforms to ensure that the votes were fair and more voices could be included among their ranks. However, everything indicates that his actions are not enough and the 2023 event is in danger.

Here we explain in detail all your problems!

Hollywood is Not Satisfied

Last year the group Time’s Up imposed on the HFPA a series of guidelines that it had to follow in order to gain the trust of artists, which included increase your membership to more than 300 people and ask their existing members to reapply.

To date, the organization has only included 21 new members, but after Time’s Up imploded over the involvement of its CEO, Tina Tchen, in defense of Governor New York Andrew Cuomo against his accusations of sexual harassment, the supervision of changes for golden globes were in the hands of the representatives of the artists.

And according to a report from Variety, advertisers and representatives of great artists they disagree on whether or not they should host the Golden Globes. According to the newspaper, the general feeling is that the organization has not shown real progress and there are still many structures -and people- of the old regime, but now there are really two factions fighting in Hollywood: those who want to continue with the Golden Globes, and those who are not interested at all.

According to their sources, the HFPA is in negotiations with Netflix, Disney, Amazon, among other companies to ensure their presence at the next event, but according to the spokesman for the company led by Jeff Bezzos: “Like everyone in the industry, we have talked with the HFPA but nothing has been finalized.”

The Controversy Between Artists

Simon Halls, manager who works with artists like The Duffer Brothers, Greg Berlanti, Amy Pascal, Ang Lee and Ryan Murphy, told the newspaper that he thinks the Golden Globes are extremely important to promote non-superhero movies and boost the career of young artists.

And in fact, some actors have already broken the boycott that had been imposed on the Golden Globes. Mark Wahlberg, for example, held an exclusive interview with the HFPA in early June to promote the film by Stu father, which was published on the organization’s YouTube channel, where they also included images allusive to the Golden Globes.

However, according to Variety’s report, factions on whether or not the ceremony should take place. And that presents a very serious problem for NBCUniversal, the network that organizes and broadcasts the awards every year.

The fight to get to television

Relations with NBC are another problem that the HFPA must face since it has always been the network that transmits the awards around the world, but it seems that it could look for this opportunity of uncertainty. to renegotiate your contract, because in recent years It hasn’t been so lucrative anymore.

In 2018, NBC and the HFPA signed an agreement for 8 years, where the chain agreed to pay annually $60 million to retain the award license. However, for a couple of years, the network has been unhappy with the deal due to low audience levels who has presented the event, so maybe take this time to change your contract.

For this reason, NBC has reportedly been in talks with the HFPA and has required to ensure that there will be a red carpet with big name stars and ensure that big producers publicly support the organization and the event. Instead, the Press Association asks NBC to announce that the event will take place to encourage star participation and start building anticipation for the party.

Why do the Golden Globes matter?

According to the HFPA, the Golden Globes are a major event that can bring great benefits to the industry, since the films and series that compete for the awards continuously get much more exposure, boost their box office results and invite people to see these productions.

In addition, other analysts assure that the nominations for the Golden Globes help with advertising campaigns of several artists who seek to compete for a prize of The academy. However, the Variety report indicates that, currently, the fight to televise the Golden Globes has become a fight of egos and factions between the industry, and it seems that the main issue: the fact that it is a corrupt and not very inclusive institution. , was left adrift and it is not yet known if the reforms that the organization will implement will be enough to recover the support of Hollywood.