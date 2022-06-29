The surprise of ‘El Hormiguero’ before going on vacation this Thursday

‘The anthill’ will live a very special celebration this coming Thursday. The space presented by Pablo Motos, which will end its 16th season next Monday, July 4, has prepared a special for its 2,500 deliveries with a tribute to the workers who make this television format a reality every day.

The program will not have a guest this Thursday. Insteadthe team will be the protagonist of this installment. The workers will narrate anecdotes, moments and the secrets that have occurred behind the cameras in these 16 years of history of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’, a format that is already television history and that continues to set records as the years go by.

More than 300 workers have passed through ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ throughout its history. Thousands of guests have sat at its central table. More than 5,000 scientific experiments have been shown to the spectators. The history of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ is very long and the best ones to tell it are its workers, who will be in charge of celebrating the arrival of 2,500 deliveries by telling all the secrets of the format to the viewers.

Eighth consecutive season as leader

The Antena 3 program led by Pablo Motos close leader of its slot for the eighth consecutive year, achieving a mark the second best result in its historywhich reinforces the milestone of a program that already has 16 seasons.

During his final season, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ has remained the leader in its slot with a 15.6% share and an average of 2,388,000 viewers, achieving a distance of more than 5 points over its direct competitor. A distance that widens more in commercial target, where ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ marks a great 17.1% in this course.

The Antena 3 program is a powerful showcase through which every day passes an average of 5.4 million unique viewers.

The format led by Motorcycles achieves excellent results in all age targets and stands out very positively among viewers aged 25 to 34, with 15.7% average screen share. In addition, it stands out in communities such as Madrid (19.3%), Castilla y León (18.7%), Murcia (18.7%), Aragón (17.8%), Castilla-La Mancha (17.4%) or Andalusia (17.1%).

Now that it celebrates 2,500 programs, throughout its history on Antena 3 the program has maintained an average of 14% and 2.5 million viewers.

Like every year, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ features the most coveted faces on any television show. This season, National and international personalities from sports, culture, politics and entertainment attended the Antena 3 program like Tom Holland, Marc Márquez, Alexia Putellas, Carlos Alcaraz, Rosalía, Penélope Cruz, Maluma, Marcelo, Gerard Piqué or TheGrefg.

The most watched broadcast of the season was the visit of Isabel Díaz Ayuso last November, which reached a spectacular 23.2% audience share and an average of 3,588,000 viewers.

Throughout its history and its 2,500 programs, Nearly 3,000 renowned guests have passed through ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’. Of these, 1,350 belong to the field of cinema, 620 musicians, 221 from the world of sports and 750 from other sectors such as television, journalism, the police or literature. Of the total, almost 400 have been international visits.

Big names from the international cinema as Will Smith, Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Ben Stiller, Will Ferrer, Cameron Diaz, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Steve Carell, Kristen Stewart, Jenniffer Aniston, or Jenniffer Lawrence.

Also important names of the world music like Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Shakira, Lenny Kravitz, Alejandro Sanz, Nicky Jam, Ricky Martin, Taylor Swift, Enrique Iglesias, Rosalía, Maluma, Ed Sheeran, Michael Buble, Alicia Keys or Kylie Minogue.

Related news

As for the sportAmong the most prominent are Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Ricky Rubio, Rudy Fernández, Carolina Marín, Andrés Iniesta, Marc Márquez, Diego Pablo Simeone, Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, David Villa, Iker Casillas or Gerard Pique.

Big names from other fields They have been Susanna Griso, Julia Otero, Jordi Évole, Iñaki Gabilondo, Miguel Ángel Revilla, Felipe González, Mariano Rajoy, Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias, Albert Rivera, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, Alfonso Guerra, Ken Follett, Dan Brown, Arturo Pérez Reverte , José Andrés or Doctor Cavadas.