The story of the tote bag that comes back every summer

Although catwalk trends are born with the purpose of later influencing the street, there are many occasions when the order of factors is altered. A good example is the basket or tote bag, which long before being gobbled up and interpreted by all kinds of fashion firms, already had a leading role on the asphalt. Or rather on the land and the roads, where the baskets were used to transport food in the fields and markets and even to collect garbage. Considered one of the oldest bags in the world, already in the Neolithic it was used to collect fruits even before weaving existed and it was known how to braid it. Needless to say, the use of baskets, made mainly from palm or esparto grass, continued throughout history –from Ancient Egypt to Greece through the Middle Ages– reaching the characteristic shape of the basket, the same one that now used as a bag, in the seventeenth century.

You have to jump back in time until well into the 20th century to remember one of the most repeated and iconic anecdotes surrounding the success of the basket as a bag and help to understand its current influence. Actress Jane Birkin spent the late 1960s and the following decade glued to a round, short-handled wicker basket topped by a small lid. who accompanied her everywhere. The same one that one day she tried to place in the luggage compartment of an airplane without being able to prevent her belongings from ending up scattered on the floor. Coincidences of life – at least of the life of the big stars – Jean-Louis Damas, president of Hermès at the time, witnessed the scene and decided to put an end to Jane’s logistical problems by devising a bag for her according to the her needs. Thus was born the famous Hermès Birkin, one of the most desired and valued in history.

Tote bags by Max Mara, Chloé and Giambattista Valli. Below, Jeanne Damas, Olivia Palermo and Reese Witherspoon show off theirs. Getty/Imaxtree

But back to the carrycot. His success in the wardrobe of women as stylish as Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn or Birkin herself ended up moving him from the pantry to the closet. It was no longer interesting to wear it out by loading it with fruit and vegetables, but rather it was preferred to take it to the beach as the perfect container for towels and sunscreen or combine it with simple jeans and a white t-shirt to emulate the glamor effortless of the stars of the time.

The model and actress Suky Parker (left) and the Italian actress Tiziana Casetti with their baskets. Getty

Interest in these pieces continued to grow, becoming in many cases souvenir favorite during summer trips and, as such, a status symbol. This is how they began to be customized with colours, applications and embroidery, in many cases replacing the handle made of natural materials with the softness and sophistication of leather. “It is in some way the anti-purse and represents good taste versus money,” French designer Vanessa Seward once stated. However, and although its humble origin means that bargains continue to be found in basket makers and neighborhood stores, the tote bags and baskets of large firms have not stopped gaining prominence in recent years in the heat of its resurrection as the quintessential summer bag for actresses, influencers Y fashionistas of pro

Ingrid Bergman and her daughter Pia in Capri show that in the 1950s baskets were already a souvenir. MondadoriGetty Images

Loewe is one of the greatest exponents of the luxury basket, a product that fits very well with the commitment of the brand and its creative director, JW Anderson, to recover the artisan trades. But it is not the only one: Jacquemus, Altuzarra, Giambattista Valli, Prada, Miu Miu or Gabriela Hearst’s Chloé, To cite just a few examples, they include baskets and wicker bags in their summer collections season after season. Because although style icons like Alexa Chung wear them even with a coat and scarf, the truth is that the carrycot is the quintessential summer bag.

Since it became fashionable a few summers ago – it has never stopped being, but it is already known that there are ups and downs in popularity – specialized niche firms such as Cesta Collective, La Petite Sardine, Heimat Atlántica or Antic Mallorca and traditional neighborhood basket makers have been gaining popularity. Without forgetting, of course, the interpretations made by the big chains and that do not always use the classic natural fibers –wicker, esparto, wheat, palm…–, but, on many occasions, opt for synthetic materials.

Whatever its composition, the tote, serillo or basket “brings with it a feeling of rest, of Saturday mornings, of time lazily stretching out instead of dancing to the rhythm of Google alerts”, in the words of the specialized journalist Jess Cartner-Morley. Hence his relationship with the summer days when the biggest concern is getting a place on the beach without getting up too early.

The baskets, protagonists of the outfits of the celebrities and the street style. Getty

