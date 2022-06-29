The soundtrack of “Elvis” is now available

The release comes in conjunction with the theatrical release of Presley’s film, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

The presentation of the film “Elvis” It came with the premiere of its soundtrack, which brings a variety of artists, mixing different genres and sounds. In turn, it includes tracks interpreted by the most important figures, among them, Eminem Y CeeLo Green (“The King and I”) , tame Impala (“Edge of Reality (Remix)” with Elvis Presley), Stevie Nicks Y Chris (“Cotton Candy Man” ), and the duet of Jack White with Elvis (“Power of My Love”). austin butler also lends his voice to “Troubles”, “Baby, Let’s Play House” by Presley, and more.

The album combines old Elvis classics giving them new life with a unique twist. From the version of Kacey Musgraves of “Can’t Help Falling In Love”, “Vegas” of Doja Cat, that makes ode to the version of “Hound Dog” of Shonka Dukureh, to the rock ballad version of Måneskin of “If I Can Dream”.

To celebrate the legacy of Elvis and the biopic, Spotify will also launch ELVIS: The Enhanced Albumwhich highlights many of the iconic songs featured in the film from “Elvis”. “Hound Dog”, “Burning Love”, among other. Fans will enjoy a multimedia album experience with special clips from the director Baz Luhrmanand the soundtrack artists: PNAU, Måneskin Y paraviwill share with listeners the importance of the singer’s musical legacy.

“Elvis” is a show for the big screen from the filmmaker Baz Luhrmanwhich explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (austin butler), through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The soundtrack features Presley’s body of work, spanning the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, while celebrating his diverse musical influences, and his impact on popular artists today.

Elvis soundtrack tracklist

01 – Suspicious Minds (Vocal Intro) Elvis Presley

02 – Also Sprach Zarathustra/American Trilogy Elvis Presley

03 – Vegas Doja Cat

04 – The King And I Eminem & CeeLo Green

05 – Tupelo Shuffle Swae Lee & Diplo

06 – I Got A Feelin’ In My Body (Stuart Price Remix) Elvis Presley and Stuart Price

07 – Craw-Fever Elvis Presley

08 – Don’t Fly Away (PNAU Remix) Elvis Presley & PNAU

09 – Can’t Help Falling in Love Kacey Musgraves

10 – Product of the Ghetto Elvis Presley & Nardo Wick

11 – If I Can Dream Maneskin

12 – Cotton Candy Land Stevie Nicks & Chris Isaak

13 – Baby, Let’s Play House Austin Butler

14 – I’m Coming Home (Film Mix) Elvis Presley

15 – Hound Dog Shonka Dukureh

16 – Tutti Frutti Les Greene

17 – Strange Things Are Happening Every Day Yola

18 – Hound Dog Austin Butler

19 – Let It All Hang Out Denzel Curry

20 – Trouble Austin Butler

21 – I Got A Feelin’ In My Body Lenesha Randolph

22 – Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix) Elvis Presley & Tame Impala

23 – Summer Kisses/In My Body Elvis Presley

24 – ’68 Comeback Special (Medley) Elvis Presley

25 – Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child Jazmine Sullivan

26 – If I Can Dream Elvis Presley

27 – Any Day Now Elvis Presley

28 – Power of My Love Elvis Presley & Jack White

29 – Vegas Rehearsal/That’s All Right Austin Butler & Elvis Presley

30 – Suspicious Minds (Film Edit) Elvis Presley

31 – Polk Salad Annie (Film Mix) Elvis Presley

32 – Burning Love (Film Mix) Elvis Presley

33 – It’s Only Love Elvis Presley

34 – Suspicious Minds Paravi

35 – In the Ghetto (World Turns Remix) Elvis Presley feat. Tuberose Wick

36 – Unchained Melody (Film Mix) Elvis Presley