The robotic brother of the AI ​​who kills him at Google has watched 70,000 hours of Minecraft on YouTube and only knows how to build one thing

What has a robot learned by watching 70,000 hours of Minecraft on YouTube? Artificial intelligence in the video game it still has a long way to go to improve itself and the experience that users have. However, the AI ​​applied to other parameters beyond the random ones of video games such as the robotics or the calculation of mathematical functions yes it has evolved by leaps and bounds.

It has also done so in the field of learning, where AI DALL-E It has become famous for weeks thanks to the madness that it can represent with just a series of key terms. Now her brother, the AI VPTyou have been tasked with seeing none other than 70,000 hours of Minecraft on YouTube to see what you can learn from it.

Nothing less than 2,916 days of content constant than its creators, the company OpenAI seeks that its AI learns with the thousand and one possibilities that Minecraft gives us. Of course, the AI ​​has run into a huge problem and more important than the large number of videos that swarm the Minecraft network: those gameplays they don’t explain the commands of the game, in other words, they are not didactic for the AI. Thus, OpenIA developed a second algorithm that identified the commands of each video seen so that the main AI acted on that learning.

But, most importantly, what did the AI ​​manage to do once it agglutinated so many hours of footage? OpenAI highlights that AI was able to create a tablein addition to to eat, hunt and even do pillar jumps. Beyond performance, OpenIA stresses that these tests are very promising: the company explains that the results found with Minecraft can be exported for a more general use like that of a computer.

At the moment, we are far from that post-apocalyptic future that we have seen in James Cameron’s films. This AI has not learned by watching YouTube how enslave the earth in the purest style sky netbut far from science fiction and daydreams, implies a notable advance where it demonstrates, once again, the robotics capabilities to learn and act accordingly.