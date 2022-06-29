For fans of the franchise Rocky Balboa There are some milestones throughout the saga that were burned into memory. the embrace of Rocky with Adrianne at the end of the first film, the fall of the two boxers in the dramatic fight of the second installment, all the training sessions, the tiger’s eye and the fierceness of Mr T in the third chapter, and already in the quarter Rocky there is a scene that moved everyone: the death of apollo creed at the hands of Ivan Drago. But although in recent years Sylvester Stallone declared to have regretted that fatal outcome, there was a reason based on the narrative sequence for it to happen.

The sequence is one of the best achieved. The likelihood of the beating he receives apollo creed It is a very high point of fiction. The body movements that follow each punch show the enormous work of the two actors, Carl Weathers and Dolph Lundgren, who lead the audience to experience the true martyrdom they are suffering. Apollo above the ring. The final shot is moving with the final fall of apollo creed after a well-aimed punch to the temple at the same time that the towel he had taken Rocky to stop the fight he also falls to the ground, but outside the ring. But what idea justified the death of apollo creed?

The reason why Sylvester Stallone “killed” Apollo Creed

Sylvester Stallone he explained that the decision for Apollo Creed’s death was due to an intention to speed up the drama and tension of the story. “I thought I needed that kind of springboard to project the drama forward at a powerful speed,” he stated. Stallone. He at the same time stated that this death gave “a definitive direction to the franchise”. In any case, Stallone He also speculated about what would have happened if apollo creed survived the fight: “We would have seen a different side of Apollo. He could have opened up to all the other things that we didn’t even know about, because he would be in a wheelchair now. And he would have been a kind of father figure, mentor, brother. He would have been really cool.”

We remember that the fourth installment of the Rocky Balboa saga was a success at the box office with a collection of more than $300 million dollars. Of all the Rocky, it was the one that left more dividends to Sylvester Stallone.