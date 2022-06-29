The reason that led Denzel Washington to restore his car

Denzel Washington has a modest collection of elegant cars, but there is the most special of all that he restored with a single objective that ultimately increased his estate. We show you below…

Denzel Washington He became a reference for the world of Hollywood cinema, standing out in various action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of Glory” and “Training Day”, where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris, achieving victory in the category. as best actor.

Obviously, his career is full of innumerable recognitions, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increase his fortune, which according to sources from the international show business, his assets are estimated at about 220 million dollars, plus the particular data of income per film. humbly 20 million dollars.

Now, each win gives him the opportunity to buy several luxury cars of various styles ranging from sports to sophisticated, of which there is one that was his great favorite and that added thousands to his millionaire bank account.

The actor restored his beloved Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997 black color, which has functionality in six cylinders, six-speed transmission, upholstered seats, has climate control, air conditioning, he added a set of tools and other unique details with the sole objective of auctioning it for 400 thousand dollars.

The good news is that it was sold for that figure and $5,000 more, thus managing to add zeros to the actor’s bank account and later buy another car of his choice or enhance the collection he has in his incredible garage.

Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997

+ See the interior of Denzel Washington’s 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo: