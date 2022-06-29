The real Elvis was better… despite Tom Hanks’ performance

There was expectation to see how the overrated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann approached the figure of Elvis Presley in a biographical film about him (what is now often called a ‘biopic’, as if the Spanish were not rich enough) and of great production. The result is much more positive than might be expected, given the Australian filmmaker’s tendency towards sensationalism and the fleetingness of his shots, so close to the ‘video clip’. But ‘Elvis’, presented out of competition, starts from a fundamental success of the script: the singer’s career is given through whoever was his peculiar ‘manager’, the so-called Colonel Parker, a character who benefits from a magnificent interpretation of the great Tom Hanks, in what is the film’s most powerful asset.

In any case, the Elvis Presley of reality was an infinitely more valuable artist. The closing images demonstrate this, when fiction gives way to reality and we witness his impressive performance in what would be his last concert at the Las Vegas International Hotel, where he performed in his final seasons, sitting at the piano, sweaty and many extra kilos. Already seen on other occasions, this exciting fragment acquires here a privileged dimension in contrast to what is reconstructed over two and a half hours. But not because this is deficient, which is not in large part, but because the real always ends up imposing itself on the fictitious, something of which this ‘Elvis’ is a clear example.

The master of montage documentary, Ukrainian filmmaker of Belarusian origin Sergei Loznitsa, knows this perfectly well. As was achieved with ‘The process’, ‘State funeral’ or ‘Babi Yar. Contexto’, offers in ‘The natural history of destruction’ another masterly piece on how to gather and show a vast archive material. In this case, he refers to the destruction of various German cities by Allied aviation in the throes of World War II, where the fundamental issue of war crimes, the annihilation of people and property as a method of intimidating the civilian population, underlies. . In other words, what has been raised in Ukraine since the ruthless Russian invasion hit its inhabitants.

Divided into several parts, ‘The natural history of destruction’ begins with peaceful images of Germany in the 1930s in which, little by little, Nazi symbols and uniforms begin to emerge. We then witness the manufacture of war planes for both sides, which will clash later, but giving prominence to the thousands of bombs dropped on German populations, especially on apocalyptic nights. To end with a very impressive journey through the consequences of those bombings, among destroyed buildings, tons and tons of rubble and hundreds of people fleeing the destruction. Without any ‘off’ voice, only with the force of that archive material, an essential work is achieved due to its testimonial force. We hope that Valladolid Week will include it in its Time of History section, within which Sergei Loznitsa would well deserve a tribute, without the cycle recently dedicated to him in Madrid by the Spanish Film Library having to be an impediment.

One conclusion: as the 75th edition of Cannes draws to a close, it can be established, I think unanimously, that ‘Stars at noon’, by France’s Claire Denis, is by far the worst film in its entire Official Section.