The program of the Teatre Principal de Inca for the month of July – Mallorca Informa
This is the program of the Teatre Principal de Inca for the month of July. More events may be added in the coming days.
Cinema
Jurassic World: Dominion
July 1 at 8:00 p.m.
July 2 at 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
July 3 at 8:00 p.m.
Original Title: Jurassic World: Dominion
Year: 2022
Duration: 146 min.
Country: United States
Language: Catalan
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Screenplay: Emily Carmichael, Colin Trevorrow. Story: Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow. Characters: Michael Crichton
Music: Michael Giacchino
Photography: John Schwartzman
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Isabella Sermon, DeWanda Wise, Campbell Scott, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Dichen Lachman, Justice Smith
Cinema
the volunteer
July 8 at 8:00 p.m.
Original title: The volunteer
Year: 2022
Duration: 99 min.
Country Spain
Language: Spanish
Direction: Nely Reguera
Screenplay: Nely Reguera, Eduard Solà, Valentina Viso
Music: Javier Rodero
Photography: Aitor Echevarría
Cast: Carmen Machi, Itsaso Arana, Delia Brufau, Arnau Comas, Yohan Lévy, Henrietta Rauth
Cinema
Marmaduke
July 9 at 6:00 p.m.
July 10 at 6:00 p.m.
Original Title: Marmaduke
Year: 2022
Duration: 87 min.
Country: United States
Language: Spanish
Direction: Mark A-Z Dippé, Matt Philip Whelan, Youngki Lee, Phil Nibbelink
Screenplay: Byron Kavanagh
Music: Nicholas Schnier
Photography: Animation
Cast: Animation
Concert
Sunday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m.
Art Vocal Ensemble. Ode for Queen Anne’s Anniversary by GF Händel and Miserere by JD Zelenka
Group created in 2015 with the aim of providing a new vision of the musical repertoire and interpretation and with the vocal element as the main axis of all its productions. They have a stable vocal group formed by a meeting of people linked to the world of music and enthusiasts of choral singing, animated in a project from which they intend to open new repertoires to the general public. As for the a cappella repertoire, works have been performed that cover the most representative periods in the history of music, from authors such as Monteverdi en Poulenc or Bibiloni, among others.
As for the choral symphonic repertoire, interpretations of works by JD Zelenka, JM Haydn, GF Handel, JS Bach stand out. For choir and instrumental ensemble, within the framework of the Llull Year 2016, they premiered the works Chispas de un sueño de amor and Cant de Ramon, by the Mallorcan composer Jaume Sampol based on texts by Ramon Llull. In terms of operatic production, they have premiered adaptations of La Serva Padrona by GB Pergolesi, Così fan tutte, by WA Mozart, Orphée aux enfers by J. Offenbach and The Mikado d’A. Sullivan.
The proposal that they take to the Principal Theater of Inca includes two works that are rarely performed but of great beauty and subtlety, the Miserere, by JD Zelenka, and the Ode for the anniversary of Queen Ana, by GF Händel.
PROGRAM
PART I
Concerto for two violins. J S Bach
PART II
Miserere. JD Zelenka
PART III
Ode for Queen Anne’s Birthday. GF HändelL
INTERPRETERS
Margaret Rodriguez. Soprano
Sea Field. Contralto
Elias B. Arranz. baritone
Art Vocal Ensemble. choir and orchestra
Ricardo Duato. Concertino
Lorenzo Gelabert Gual. Musical director
Price: €15
Space: Main Room
numbered ticket
Cinema
All at once everywhere
July 9 at 8:15 p.m.
July 10 at 8:15 p.m.
Original title: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Year: 2022
Duration: 139 min.
Country: United States
Language: Spanish
Direction: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Daniels
Screenplay: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Music: Son Lux
Cinematography: Larkin Seiple
Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jonathan Ke Quan, James Hong, Anthony Molinario, Audrey Wasilewski, Stephanie Hsu, Peter Banifaz, Brian Le, Andy Le, Tallie Medel, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr.
Cinema
Lightyear
July 16 at 6:00 p.m.
July 17 at 6:00 p.m.
Original Title: Lightyear
Year: 2022
Duration: 100 min.
Country: United States
Language: Spanish
Director: Angus MacLane
Screenplay: Jason Headley, Angus MacLane, Matthew Aldrich. Character: John Lasseter, Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton, Joe Ranft
Music: Michael Giacchino
Photography: Animation, Jeremy Lasky, Ian Megibben
Cast: Animation
Cinema
Live is Life. the great adventure
July 16 at 8:15 p.m.
July 17 at 8:15 p.m.
Original title: Live is Life. the great adventure
Year: 2021
Duration: 109 min.
Country Spain
Language: Spanish
Direction: Dani de la Torre
Screenplay: Albert Espinosa
Music: Manuel Rivero
Photography: Josu Inchaustegui
Cast: Adrián Baena, Juan de Pozo, Raúl de Pozo, David Rodríguez, Javier Casellas
Cinema
The unbearable weight of a huge talent
July 22 at 8:00 p.m.
July 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Original title: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Year: 2022
Duration: 105 min.
Country: United States
Language: Spanish
Direction: Tom Gormican
Screenplay: Kevin Etten, Tom Gormican
Music: Mark Ishan
Cinematography: Nigel Bluck
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, Neil Patrick Harris, Alessandra Mastronardi, Paco León, Lily Mo Sheen, Nick Wittman, Caroline Boulton, Chris.