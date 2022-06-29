The program of the Teatre Principal de Inca for the month of July – Mallorca Informa

This is the program of the Teatre Principal de Inca for the month of July. More events may be added in the coming days.

Cinema

Jurassic World: Dominion

July 1 at 8:00 p.m.

July 2 at 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

July 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Original Title: Jurassic World: Dominion

Year: 2022

Duration: 146 min.

Country: United States

Language: Catalan

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Screenplay: Emily Carmichael, Colin Trevorrow. Story: Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow. Characters: Michael Crichton

Music: Michael Giacchino

Photography: John Schwartzman

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Isabella Sermon, DeWanda Wise, Campbell Scott, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Dichen Lachman, Justice Smith

Cinema

the volunteer

July 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Original title: The volunteer

Year: 2022

Duration: 99 min.

Country Spain

Language: Spanish

Direction: Nely Reguera

Screenplay: Nely Reguera, Eduard Solà, Valentina Viso

Music: Javier Rodero

Photography: Aitor Echevarría

Cast: Carmen Machi, Itsaso Arana, Delia Brufau, Arnau Comas, Yohan Lévy, Henrietta Rauth

Cinema

Marmaduke

July 9 at 6:00 p.m.

July 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Original Title: Marmaduke

Year: 2022

Duration: 87 min.

Country: United States

Language: Spanish

Direction: Mark A-Z Dippé, Matt Philip Whelan, Youngki Lee, Phil Nibbelink

Screenplay: Byron Kavanagh

Music: Nicholas Schnier

Photography: Animation

Cast: Animation

Concert

Sunday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Art Vocal Ensemble. Ode for Queen Anne’s Anniversary by GF Händel and Miserere by JD Zelenka

Group created in 2015 with the aim of providing a new vision of the musical repertoire and interpretation and with the vocal element as the main axis of all its productions. They have a stable vocal group formed by a meeting of people linked to the world of music and enthusiasts of choral singing, animated in a project from which they intend to open new repertoires to the general public. As for the a cappella repertoire, works have been performed that cover the most representative periods in the history of music, from authors such as Monteverdi en Poulenc or Bibiloni, among others.

As for the choral symphonic repertoire, interpretations of works by JD Zelenka, JM Haydn, GF Handel, JS Bach stand out. For choir and instrumental ensemble, within the framework of the Llull Year 2016, they premiered the works Chispas de un sueño de amor and Cant de Ramon, by the Mallorcan composer Jaume Sampol based on texts by Ramon Llull. In terms of operatic production, they have premiered adaptations of La Serva Padrona by GB Pergolesi, Così fan tutte, by WA Mozart, Orphée aux enfers by J. Offenbach and The Mikado d’A. Sullivan.

The proposal that they take to the Principal Theater of Inca includes two works that are rarely performed but of great beauty and subtlety, the Miserere, by JD Zelenka, and the Ode for the anniversary of Queen Ana, by GF Händel.

PROGRAM

PART I

Concerto for two violins. J S Bach

PART II

Miserere. JD Zelenka

PART III

Ode for Queen Anne’s Birthday. GF HändelL

INTERPRETERS

Margaret Rodriguez. Soprano

Sea Field. Contralto

Elias B. Arranz. baritone

Art Vocal Ensemble. choir and orchestra

Ricardo Duato. Concertino

Lorenzo Gelabert Gual. Musical director

Price: €15

Space: Main Room

numbered ticket

Cinema

All at once everywhere

July 9 at 8:15 p.m.

July 10 at 8:15 p.m.

Original title: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Year: 2022

Duration: 139 min.

Country: United States

Language: Spanish

Direction: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Daniels

Screenplay: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Music: Son Lux

Cinematography: Larkin Seiple

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jonathan Ke Quan, James Hong, Anthony Molinario, Audrey Wasilewski, Stephanie Hsu, Peter Banifaz, Brian Le, Andy Le, Tallie Medel, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr.

Cinema

Lightyear

July 16 at 6:00 p.m.

July 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Original Title: Lightyear

Year: 2022

Duration: 100 min.

Country: United States

Language: Spanish

Director: Angus MacLane

Screenplay: Jason Headley, Angus MacLane, Matthew Aldrich. Character: John Lasseter, Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton, Joe Ranft

Music: Michael Giacchino

Photography: Animation, Jeremy Lasky, Ian Megibben

Cast: Animation

Cinema

Live is Life. the great adventure

July 16 at 8:15 p.m.

July 17 at 8:15 p.m.

Original title: Live is Life. the great adventure

Year: 2021

Duration: 109 min.

Country Spain

Language: Spanish

Direction: Dani de la Torre

Screenplay: Albert Espinosa

Music: Manuel Rivero

Photography: Josu Inchaustegui

Cast: Adrián Baena, Juan de Pozo, Raúl de Pozo, David Rodríguez, Javier Casellas

Cinema

The unbearable weight of a huge talent

July 22 at 8:00 p.m.

July 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Original title: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Year: 2022

Duration: 105 min.

Country: United States

Language: Spanish

Direction: Tom Gormican

Screenplay: Kevin Etten, Tom Gormican

Music: Mark Ishan

Cinematography: Nigel Bluck

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, Neil Patrick Harris, Alessandra Mastronardi, Paco León, Lily Mo Sheen, Nick Wittman, Caroline Boulton, Chris.