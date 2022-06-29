the photo goes around the web

Shakira takes care of father photos

After separating from Gerdard Piqué, Shakira he had to face another difficult time: his father William Mebarak had an accident. The man, after his discharge from the hospital, will spend the period of convalescence at the home of his daughter who takes care of him in a loving way. The photos, not surprisingly, go around the web.

Shakira treats her father: the photos are viral

Shakira is experiencing a very delicate personal moment. After her separation from Gerdard Piqué, she had to face theaccident of his father William Mebarak. The man, following a fall, reported a head trauma with permanent damage. On June 7, he was discharged from the hospital in Barcelona and was transported by ambulance to Shakira’s home. This is where he will spend his recovery period.

The father has a head injury with permanent damage

William Mebarak he will live in Shakira’s house for some time, together with his wife. The singer is taking care of the parent in all respects, also taking care of the cognitive rehabilitation. It is she herself, via social media, who shows the fans some exercises she does with her father. The images, really sweet, have been around the web in a flash. “Thank you all for the affection you are showing me“, Wrote the artist on Twitter.

Difficult time for Shakira

Before her father’s accident, Shakira was forced to communicate the separation from Gerdard Piqué. “We are sorry to confirm that we are here separatingfor the well-being of our children, we ask for respect for privacy“, The couple wrote in a joint note. At the base of the farewell, according to the gossip, there would be numerous betrayals by the player.