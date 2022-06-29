The only movie that caused Stephen King to leave the cinema

Stephen King, the master of horror novels and author of works such as carrie, The glow, Item either Misery, He has confessed on Twitter the only film with which he had to leave the cinema. However, the tape in question has nothing to do with the field that has given him fame, but it is surprising that he did not finish seeing it because it is a title that managed to raise more than 700 million dollars at the box office around the world and that gave way to one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema.

Taking advantage of a tweet from fellow novelist Linwood Barclay in which he assured that ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is the first movie he has left in a long time, Stephen King recalled the tape with which he left the room: “I only came out with one movie as an adult: ‘Transformers’”revealed the writer.

‘Transformers’ premiered in 2007 under the direction of Michael Bay, with Steven Spielberg among the producers and with a cast that included Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox, Kevin Dunn and Anthony Anderson.. At the box office that year, it achieved figures that left it only behind other successful films such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’, ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’, ‘Spider-Man 3′ and ‘Shrek third’. In IMDb, in addition, it appears with a note of 7 out of 10a note high enough that someone does not leave the cinema before it ends.

The Horror Movie King Didn’t Finish Watching

Nevertheless, It’s not the only movie Stephen King hasn’t finished watching.. The novelist already recognized last year that failed to finish ‘The Blair Witch Project’, the film that became a mass phenomenon in the 90s. Of course, in his defense it must be said that he was not at his best because he was in the hospital under the influence of different drugs. “Halfway through, I said, ‘Turn it off, it’s too weird‘”.