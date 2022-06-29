The name of the informant of the departure of Sasha Banks from WWE is filtered

The alleged departure of Sasha Banks and Naomi keep bringing tail. Despite the fact that various media indicated that both superstars had left WWE, Mike Johnson, a journalist for PW Insider, reported last night that the two are still part of the cast of the company.

Raj Giri, from Wrestlinginc.com, was the person who released the first news a few weeks ago, ensuring that Sasha Banks had left WWE. Later, more information emerged about the fighter’s lawyers, who had been negotiating with the company to agree on a consensual exit.

That is why many users have been asking Raj Giri about his alleged initial information, since both Sasha Banks and Naomi are still on the WWE roster. Possibly due to pressure, Raj Giri has released more information in the last few hours, revealing that the person who leaked the news is Erika SchreiberVice President of Business and Legal Affairs for WWE Talent Relations.

“This is what I know about Sasha Banks. She was released on June 10 and the information comes from Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations,” Raj Giri wrote on Twitter. “As for why WWE hasn’t said anything or pulled it, the rumor is that management is trying to smooth things over.“.

We do not know exactly if WWE is softening the exit or the situation, although it seems that Raj Giri is clear that Sasha Banks was fired on June 10, 2022. Both Sasha Banks and Naomi have made few publications on social networks, all of them unrelated to WWE.

Sasha Banks and Naomi starred in one of the most talked about moments of the past month. His decision to leave the venue where the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw took place shortly after it aired made headlines in the industry media, with new information and rumors almost daily, highlighting the importance and impact of what happened that night.



WWE decided to settle the matter with the indefinite suspension of the fighters. From then on, the company did not refer to what happened again, as did Banks and Naomi, who decided to remain silent. However, after a few weeks of some calm, the case has again generated interest with the possible departure of Sasha from the company.

