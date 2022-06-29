The Last Duel: The new movie from Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer reveals poster and trailer

“the last duel”, the new movie 20th Century Studios starring Matt Damon, is a gripping story of betrayal and revenge set against the brutality of 14th-century France will be released in available theaters across the country on October 14, 2021.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the four-time Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker, “the last duel” is set in the time of the Hundred Years War. The film is a thought-provoking drama, exploring the pervasive power held by men, the fragility of justice and the strength and courage of a woman who was willing to stand up to the system alone, in the service of truth.

“I love working with Matt (Damon), so it was an added benefit to be able to work with him and Ben (Affleck), both as actors and as writers alongside Nicole Holofcener, and I knew the result would be amazing.” director and producer Ridley Scott.

“I really admired the “Killing Eve” series and had been looking for an opportunity to offer Jodie Comer a complex character. Her portrayal of Marguerite by her will make her one of the most important actresses of her generation,” she added.

What is “The Last Duel” about?

Based on true events, this film explores longstanding assumptions about the last sanctioned duel on French soil between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who became bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight, famous for his bravery and his skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman knight whose intelligence and eloquence placed him among one of the most admired noblemen at court.

When Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite, is brutally attacked by Le Gris, something he denies, she refuses to remain silent and dares to accuse the one who attacked her, which is an act of courage and daring that puts her life on the line. endangered. This leads to a trial by combat, a brutal duel to the death, which puts the lives of the three characters in the hands of God.

Matt Damonactor of “in search of destiny”, winner of an Oscar, plays Jean de Carrouges; Adam Driver, from “Story of a marriage”, is Jacques Le Gray; Emmy Award-winning Jodie Comer is Marguerite de Carrouges; and Ben Affleck is Count Pierre d’Alençon.

The screenplay is by Nicole Holofcener, nominated for an Oscar along with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and is based on a book by Eric Jager. The film is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh (manchester by the sea), Jennifer Fox (deadly scoop), Nicole Holofcener, Matt DamonBen Affleck, with Kevin Halloran (against the impossible), Drew Vinton (promised land), Madison Ainley (League of Justice) as executive producers.

OUR PODCASTS

“my favorite novel“: The great works of classical literature with the comments of Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa. An RPP production for all Spanish-speaking listeners.

The extraordinary thing about “Rinconete y Cortadillo” is that it conveys so much generosity and optimism about the human condition. Today’s work belongs to the “Exemplary Novels” by Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra and with it we will laugh together with some small criminals, picturesque types and shameless women.