The future of Spanish players in the NBA

With the free agent market just around the corner, the dance of rumors about summer signings and transfers in the NBA. Among the affected players, three Spaniards who must define their future in the American league in the coming weeks, while another two seem to have their position more defined in the short term.

Ricky Rubio and Serge Ibaka They are the two Hispanic free agents in the competition, and while the future of the first seems quite clear, that of the second is not so clear after a season in the background with both the Clippers and the Bucks. In an intermediate position is Juancho Hernangomez, who must wait to see if the Utah Jazz guarantee his contract this Thursday. His brother Willy, Usman Garuba and Santi Aldama if they have a clear perspective with their contracts with the Pelicans, Rockets and Grizzlies guaranteed.

1

Ricky Rubio (32 years old, free agent)

Only the Cavaliers sound

After starring in a brilliant start to the season with Cleveland, a serious injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in December hampered the emergence of the point guard from El Masnou with the Ohio franchise. Happy with the organization and his role as mentor to the team’s young talents, the player has always been interested in repeating the experience this season.

It is expected that Ricky, who will still take a few months to recover and play again, will not be able to sign such a high contract after earning 51 million in the last three seasons. Tired of going around the league, the Catalan values ​​the good predisposition of some Cavs who transferred him to the Pacers to be able to strengthen until the end of last season. Ricky is not interested in continuing with Indiana at all as it is a team in full rebuilding. If he decides on an adventure other than the one in Cleveland, perhaps with a clear candidate for the ring, he could sign for the mid-level exception for about 10 million dollars.

two

Serge Ibaka (32 years old, free agent)

Little noise, many possibilities

The Spanish-Congolese power forward has not been talked about in these weeks prior to the start of the market, but his championship experience can continue to be valuable for many franchises. Despite the fact that his level has decreased due to severe back problems, the player is still a highly praised professional among the different levels of the competition. The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers did it last year despite the fact that he only averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 16.2 minutes of play in 54 games. The only thing that has sounded for now is an agreement for the veteran’s minimum with the Dallas Mavericks, and one of the possibilities that the player contemplates is his return to Europe. Among the priorities of the interior is to play the next Eurobasket with the Spanish National Team, and we will see if this also affects his options for continuity in the United States.

3

Juancho Hernangomez (26 years old, Utah Jazz)

No guarantee of continuity

This Thursday will be key to knowing where the future of the middleweight of the Hernangómez saga can turn. Beyond his theatrical release as the lead actor in ‘Hustle’, Adam Sandler’s new film, the forward is awaiting whether the Utah Jazz will guarantee his $6.6 million contract for next season. Otherwise, for 48 hours any other team could claim his contract to add him to the squad. If that’s not the case either, he would move to the unrestricted free agent market.

​In a market with big names and good secondaries, the best option for Juancho would be to join a team with aspirations in exchange for the veteran minimum, which in his case would be 2.4 million dollars. Among the teams that have played are the Kings of Mike Brown and Jordi Fernández, with whom he already worked in Denver. Another option would be to continue with the Jazz for less money or sign with a team that wants to move their balance at 3 and 4, like the Hawks.

4

Willy Hernangómez (28 years old, NOT Pelicans)

An exciting project

The oldest of the Hernangomez has two more seasons guaranteed with New Orleans in exchange for 5 million dollars. The player from Madrid is considered a key player in the locker room, and it is likely that this summer teammates like Jaxson Hayes and Zion Williamson, the team’s star, will visit his campus. If the American center finally recovers from his physical problems, the Pelicans have plenty of staff to make noise in the playoffs this year, as they did in the first round series against the Phoenix Suns.

With 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes of play, Willy signed his best scoring campaign in the NBA, playing 50 games under Willie Green. His character and good predisposition will be his supporters in case a possibility of transfer arrives, never ruled out in a league like the American one.

5

Santi Aldama (21 years old, Memphis Grizzlies)

Key year in Tennessee

The Canarian power forward did not have, as expected, many opportunities in his first year in the league. His knee problems also hampered his ability to compete and prevented him from playing even more formation games with the Memphis Hustle, the G-League affiliate of the Tennessee franchise. Next season is the last guaranteed contract for the player, who will then be eligible for a third- and fourth-year extension of his rookie deal if the Grizzlies are sold. In his first year, his 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.3 minutes on average in 32 games were not enough to make a full evaluation. From Memphis they already pointed out on the night of the Draft that this summer will be very important for the projection of the island player.

6

Usman Garuba (20 years old, Houston Rockets)

Start over

The debut season of the talent from Madrid was to forget and he hardly had any opportunities in Texas. They were 24 games and 10 minutes, 2 points and 3.5 rebounds on average in a broken franchise and in full reconstruction. A wrist injury knocked him out for almost two months and that made it even more difficult to find opportunities in a squad full of hungry youngsters. As in the case of Aldama, this summer and next season will define the player’s possibilities in the American competition, since beyond him his contract is not guaranteed.

read also