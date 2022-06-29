The first NFT comes out in favor of abortion in the US.

With the US decision, it is anticipated that about half of all states will ban or severely restrict access to abortion.

With the need for reproductive resources increasing as a result of the verdict, artist Jenny Holzer created an evocative NFT to raise money for pro-abortion organizations.

The image used in the digital artwork is a screenshot of the American current affairs and talk show.

On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, surprising those who support the autonomy of people with a uterus to make their own health decisions. The ruling ends federal abortion rights, allowing state legislatures to decide whether the operation remains legal.

With the need for reproductive resources increasing as a result of the verdict, artist Jenny Holzer created an evocative NFT (non-fungible token) to raise money for important organizations.

‘Bodily autonomy and self-determination can be tense, but privacy and health are pillars of the movement for women’s reproductive rights; the fight for them resulted in the establishment of a protection beyond the election’, share the Holzer in an instagram post. ‘Social health is the goal. We must protect the rights of the individual that protect the health of society’, Jenny Holzer.

HOW WAS YOU BORN?

Hours after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade On Friday, Tucker Carlson took to the airwaves to criticize companies that would pay for abortion and travel costs for employees. “They’re against families,” the Fox News host said of business on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The image used for the NFT is a screenshot of the American current affairs and talk show. Which shows the conservative critic questioning a guest, while the chiron explains: “MAKING AN INFORMED CHOICE ABOUT YOUR OWN BODY SHOULD NOT BE CONTROVERSIAL.” Although the headline was meant to read as an anti-vaccine comment, the words could also be a pro-choice statement.

The presenters were talking about vaccine mandates, naturally, because Carlson and her entire audience, according to the artist: they claim to believe in an individual’s ability to make an informed decision about what happens to their own body, but not in terms of becoming or staying pregnant.

So the artist subverted the meaning.