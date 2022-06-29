This production was released in 2013, but in recent days it has become one of the most chosen by users.





Netflix continues its good 2022 with several new productions that in a matter of days become all the rage on the platform, but it also happens that other series or movies released some time ago rise in the ranking of the most watched in an unexpected way, as is the case of Línea de Fire, which is starring Jason Statham.











The film starring Jason Statham that Netflix recovered and is all the rage

Fire line is a police and action movie that came out in 2013, but in recent days it has become one of the most chosen by users. This occurs after Statham is a trend in the networks because it is known that owns several luxury cars from brands such as Ferrari, Audi and even Porsche.

But as regards the film that lasts 1 hour and 40 minutes, without a doubt it is all the rage because it is one of the best productions of the British actor. Sylvester Stallone wrote and produced this thriller that pits Jason Statham against James Franco.











Synopsis of Line of Fire, the Netflix movie starring Jason Statham that is all the rage

The official description of this production summarizes: “When a widowed former DEA agent moves with his daughter to a small town, only to have his life shattered by a methamphetamine drug dealer”.

Cast of Line of Fire, the Netflix movie that sweeps

Jason Statham

James Franco

Izabela Vidović

Kate Bosworth

Marcus Hester

Clancy Brown

Winona Ryder

Omar Benson Miller

Rachelle Lefevre

Frank Grillo

chuck zito

Pruitt Taylor Vince











