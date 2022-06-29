The European team that wants to stay with Orbelín Pineda

The rojiblancos increasingly lose hope of having the services of the talented Mexican midfielder for the following season.

Five days before Club Guadalajara goes into action in the 2022 Opening Tournament, the situation with Orbelín Pineda is still at a standstill and little by little the hopes that it will be a reinforcement for this campaign are being lost, since now a new team has come out interested in the steering wheel and is not from Liga MX, so the chances that he will continue in Europe increase.

The issue with El Maguito is not economic, since he wants to stay in football in Spain even if it’s not with him Celta de Vigo, a club that wants to sell it to close a real deal, because it didn’t cost them a penny and they could receive around five million dollars for their services. In this regard, an Iberian football club would have shown interest in the Mexican.

“Everything is exactly the same, I was talking to the people of Chivas a while ago, they have not had an answer. They hoped that today (yesterday) there would be an answer, however today Rayo Vallecano joins in, which is the first team that shows interest. We must remember that it is not an economic issue, Guadalajara has made an important proposal, the issue is that Orbelin He wants to stay yes or yes in Europe and taking advantage of the fact that not even the Preseasons have started in Europe, the footballer is going to stretch the league as far as he can trying to find accommodation in Europe”.

“No (he will not continue in Celta), Celta wants to sell him because he will do the business of his life, because it did not cost them a peso and Guadalajara is offering five million dollars. Celta wants to sell him to Chivas, but Orbelín wants to continue in Europe.”, It was part of what journalist David Medrano commented on Azteca Deportes.

When will Chivas debut in the 2022 Opening?

Guadalajara is with renewed illusions for this new semester where they will try to return to the forefront of Mexican soccer, so the path will begin next Saturday, July 2 at 5:00 p.m. on the field of the Akron Stadium, duel in which the people of Guadalajara will receive the reinforced FC Juárez.

