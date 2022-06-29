The Euribor returns to its old ways and continues to shoot up

I’m so pissed that my boss has been caught, it turns out that the IT guy has been on vacation in Japan and my boss loves Japanese culture so he told him to bring him a little gift and today he gave him a little package. They are the erasers that you see in the photo, some endearing dolls that as you use them they go bald. And to my boss, everything that has to do with hair is pretty regular and we always tell him that there are cool bald guys like Vin Diesel, Rafa Nadal, Bruce Willis, The Rock, Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, the bald guy from the lottery and even John Travolta, we tell him there’s nothing to worry about being bald and he always tells us he’s not bald and slams the door.

I don’t know about you, I love rubber bands. But before giving you the Euribor of the day, we are going to answer a question that surely many of you will be asking yourselves.

What time will the clock of an astronaut who is on the moon show?

No, not that one, the other question.

What is the reason for the rise in the Euribor yesterday and today?

You already know that lately when Lagarde speaks the bread goes up (or rather the Euribor) and it is that the firm defender of “inflation is temporary and it is not necessary to raise rates” has run into reality, the one that tells us that last month prices rose by more than 10% in Spain, so they are going to have to quickly do what they should have done months ago, raise rates and turn off the money tap. The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) assured yesterday that the institution is willing to go “as far as necessary” to guarantee that inflation stabilizes in the medium term at the 2% objective and has defended that having a specific tool to combat fragmentation will allow the entity to increase interest rates “as much as necessary”.

Thanks intern, now give me today’s Euribor.

Well, we are already finishing the month and we almost almost almost know the definitive value of the June Euribor. Regarding the Euribor today, the most used reference index in mortgages in Spain rises 46 thousandths in its daily rate up to 1,068%.

In the absence of only one value for the end of the month the monthly average for June remains momentarily at +0.843%, although it will close the month a bit highermuch higher than the value marked a year ago when it was at -0.484% and that of six months ago when it marked a minimum of -0.502%, which will make all the variable mortgages that will have to be reviewed soon considerably more expensive .