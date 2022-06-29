The daily routine of ‘American Psycho’, the murderer who was careful









“My name is Patrick Bateman, I’m 27 years old and I like to take care of myself”Said the protagonist of American Psycho in the first pages of the novel. The book, written in the first person, described the routines of a sadistic murderer gripped by existential emptiness that caused his inability to feel anything. turned into the quintessential psychopath in fictionhis physical and psychological description hid an enormous criticism of lifestyle yuppie popularized in the late 1980s: written in 1991 by Bret Easton Ellis, that genius of grotesque deformation of the society of his time, intended, through violence, to denounce the profound dehumanization implicit in the world of business and work.

This banking broker, played by Christian Bale in the famous film adaptationcontinues to arouse a curious fascination in the public thirty years later: revisited and imitated in other black comedies about doubtfully successful characters, from Walter White in breaking bad until The wolf of Wall Streetthe comment you make is rabidly current. In the world of influencers and CEOs of digital entrepreneurshipthe narrative of “take care of the body, lose the soul” it is simultaneously criticized, glorified and replicated by a new generation of viewers.









Does our routine resemble Patrick Bateman’s? On the pages of American Psycho and in its film adaptation, Patrick Bateman follows a balanced diet and rigorous exercise routine. In the mornings, if her eyes are puffy, she puts an ice pack on her while she does her sit-ups (and, she explains, she already manage to make a thousand). After the ice is removed, a pore-cleansing lotion is applied. In the shower, use a water-activated foaming gel, then a honey and almond pore-cleansing body wash, and an exfoliating gel for the face. Then a peppermint facial mask is applied and leaves her ten minutes while she continues with the rest of her routine. Always use an alcohol-free or low-alcohol aftershave (because alcohol “dries out your face and makes you look older”), then moisturizing cream, anti-wrinkle emulsion for the eyes and, finally, another dermoprotective moisturizing cream.







Patrick Bateman in ‘American Psycho’ Perhaps, for those who entered these pages for the first time in the early nineties, the concatenation of rituals that the character carried out in his bathroom was comical and exaggerated by its meticulousness. Today, it could come from any YouTube, Instagram or TikTok video of an influencer half obsessed with his image: the accumulation of beauty products does nothing but grow (in our country, according to the National Association of Perfumery and Cosmetics, the market grows at a rate of 11% per year). And, although women continue to be the most subject to aesthetic pressure, men already account for 15% of the market for treatments and physical interventions (despite the fact that a few years ago they represented 2%). Capillary grafts, high definition liposuction to mark the abdominals or ‘facial masculinization’ with hyaluronic acid are now standard treatments in beauty clinics, and Hollywood actors also preach miracle diets while undergoing treatments with steroids, growth hormone or breast milk (the latest fad among bodybuilders).







