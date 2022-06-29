The children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are now adults and look identical to their parents (photos) | Famous

Ava Elizabeth, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18, are the children of Reese Witherspoon with her first husband, fellow actor Ryan Phillippe.

Both boys inherited the talent and beauty of their parents, according to the comments on Instagram left by fans of the “Legally Blonde” (2001) actress when she shows them off in her posts.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter is identical to her, she is even a model

More than one Internet user maintains that Ava is identical to her famous mother; And, in fact, the actress, 46, admitted that she liked those kinds of comparisons because they made her feel younger:

“I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I’m very proud of her; Plus, I’m sure it’s not easy to look exactly like your mom,” Reese Witherspoon told ‘InStyle’ in 2021.

In fact, the beauty that he inherited from his daughter was reflected in the Adidas Halls of Ivy Park collection campaign in 2021 and immediately the comments were filled with praise:

“I see Ryan’s eyes on Reese’s face, Ava is so cute”, “She’s the perfect combination of her parents’ genes” or “She gives me vibes from both parents, Ryan’s sexiness and Reese’s sweetness” .

Of course, modeling is not a full-time career for this daughter of celebrities, as Ava Elizabeth is currently studying at the University of Berkeley.

Regarding her love life, according to ‘Us Magazine’ (2019), Ava is dating a young man outside the artistic medium that she met at her college named Owen Mahoney.

Although curiously in January 2022, when conducting a question and answer dynamic through her Instagram, she mentioned that a person’s gender did not matter to her in matters of love, so many took it as a pansexual statement:

“I’m attracted to… people. Gender doesn’t matter,” the young woman wrote on Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon’s son looks a lot like his dad and is dedicated to music

On the other hand, Deacon Reese is often compared in social networks with his father, Ryan Phillippe, as in the following photograph:

“Seeing this photo I am convinced that Ryan and Reese agreed to create mini versions of themselves”, “Ryan, that image with your son is as if you were talking to your past self”, “They look alike both you and your son, except in the nose, that he got from Reese “

Like his older sister, Deacon dabbled in modeling for the Adidas campaign; however, little is known about her future in the industry, as she just graduated from high school and has not yet spoken about her plans for her future.