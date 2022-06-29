The bucket of cold water that Real Madrid and Ancelotti throw at Hirving Lozano

The bad news that Real Madrid gives Hirving Lozano

June 28, 2022 9:40 p.m.

The Mexican striker Hirving Lozano would be on the radar of Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid; However, despite the interest of the Italian strategist, news would have reached Napoli that shocked Chucky.

According to the Areanapoli portal, Real Madrid would have sounded out Hirving Lozano as a possibility in the attack after the departure of the Welshman Gareth Bale; However, the problem for Hirving Lozano to arrive lies in his immigration papers.

Chucky Lozano does not have a community passport, so it becomes complicated that you went with Real Madrid this season, since the quotas are full.

What will be the new destination of Hirving Lozano?

Recent reports affirm that Hirving Lozano could arrive at Arsenal, a team that has shown interest in the Mexican striker. If the English team buys Hirving Lozano, it will undoubtedly be one of the most expensive sales in the history of Mexican players in Europe.

