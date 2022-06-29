The best GPS navigators for your car with Android Auto

What is Android Auto about?

Although the interface of the devices is designed to be simple and intuitive, when we are behind the wheel, doing something as insignificant as putting an address on Google Maps can cause an accident and, in many cases, something worse. The solution? Use voice and an adapted interface to the car.

That’s what Android Auto does from what are GPS navigators, an interface developed by Google, a kind of launcher, which adapts the screen of our phone to be able to be used in the car without complications. The basic idea consists of avoid distractions putting the most appropriate applications for driving and combining the execution of these with voice actions.

Available through the Play Store, Android Auto is an app compatible with all mobile phones with Android operating system. As such, this feature is supported on Android 5.0 and above operating systems, while Google recommends using this technology with Android 6.0 and above.

In turn, on phones with Android version 10 or higher, it is not necessary to download since Android Auto technology is integrated into the terminal by default. For its function, all interaction with the car is done by voice in which Google Assistant gives us the feedback whenever we give an order so that we know at all times what is happening.

Garmin DriveSmart 55 & Digital Traffic

For sure, one of the most complete and flattering for your driving to be more precise and complete, being the best of the Garmin GPS navigators that is compatible with Android Auto. We are talking about a model that meets what one expects to get from a product of this type. It is 5.5 inches and 1,200 x 720 pixels.

One of the coolest features is the Garmin Drive app; you install the app on your phone and then link it to the GPS: you receive information on traffic, weather or help if you are looking for a parking space. With pre-installed maps of Europe, and Wi-Fi technology so that future updates are carried out without any type of cable, it is very interesting because it quickly identifies the position, its mapping takes care of the details and the different options for driving assistance.

AW SAFE

Also for Android Auto, it is one of the best options that we can count on when it comes to GPS navigators to equip in your car and make your trips easier.

This system has a 9 inch screen, Bluetooth, map update once a year for life, easy maneuverability and has a total storage capacity of 32 GB. In addition, this GPS is suitable for any type of vehicle, be it car, truck, emergency, bus, taxi, etc.

Movolytics GPS

A little more complete than the previous ones, this is one of the browsers that allows Android Auto to easily adapt to your car and the rest of your devices. It is Movolytics, which has a real-time position, alerts of all kinds throughout Europe and monitoring of the style of easy driving and installation Among many other things.

Of great quality, it is one of the best options that we can count on on a day-to-day basis, since it will know how to simplify our routes with the greatest precision, as well as we will enjoy intuitive functions one of which is more than feasible to complete our experience with what we have on Android Auto.

Tom Tom GO 620

There is also the TomTom GO 620, which is one of the most interesting navigators. Latest technology, this version of Tomtom is not exactly the cheapest, but you will find the Siri and Google Now voice assistantsupdates via WiFi, destination prediction, hands-free and full connectivity with your smartphone…

In terms of its functions, the highlight is the possibility of connect with mobile and plan routes in advance with the TomTom MyDrive app, in addition to all the features that TomTom always offers in its GPS navigators: traffic, speed cameras, points of interest.

As for navigation, it has TomTom MyDrive: you can plan routes, check traffic information and save your favorite places at any time and from anywhere, from your smartphone, tablet or PC. The browser will update the information as soon as it connects. You will find maps of the world for all routes that are updated via Wi-Fi. It also offers traffic information and destination prediction, plus speed cameras.