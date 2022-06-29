The 3 most acclaimed Ferrari Testarossa in Hollywood

With you, the legendary Ferrari Testarossa. This model, designed by Pininfarina, is an icon of automotive culture. Next, we delve into 3 unique moments of Testarossa in the seventh art.

If we talk about sports cars, we can’t help but think of ferrari. The Maranello’s house yes, it has managed to maintain its identity over the years, adding its avant-garde share to each model.

One of his most memorable models is, without a doubt, the Testarossa. The Ferrari Testarossa went into production in 1984, after being featured in the Paris Motor Show In that same year.

At Tork we enjoy when automotive culture mixes with cinema. Today we will deal with the 3 moments where the Ferrari Testarossa shined in the industry Hollywood. Join us in this speedy plot.

3. Ferrari Testarossa, from murder mystery (2019)

Ferrari Testarossa from Murder Mystery.

In 2019, this comedy film with dramatic overtones hit theaters. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandlerdirected by Kyle Newacheck, this film produced by Netflix focuses on the adventures of a police officer New York and his wife during a trip to the European continent.

The different adventures of the couple, at a certain moment, lead them to a distinguished Ferrari Testarossa fully painted in the famous “rosso ferrari”. Without falling into spoilers, the film turns when this car takes over the big screen.

2. Ferrari Testarossa, from 60 seconds (2000)

Garage full of Ferraris, in 60 Seconds.

This already classic action and crime film, starring Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie and Robert Duvall, remained in the retina of all lovers of automotive culture. The plot is based on some experienced car thieves who have to complete a criminal “feat”.

This feat is to steal a substantial amount of cars in a given time. Among them, there is not only one ferrari. There are five! Let’s take a look at the models that Jolie Y cage looking to steal: 275 GTB/4, 550 Maranello, F355, F355 F1 and the classic and inevitable Testarossa. The one that stands out in the film, without a doubt, is the Testarossa.

1. Ferrari Testarossa, from The wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Ferrari Testarossa, from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Martin Scorsese he is characterized by having a keen eye when choosing the cars for his films, since he understands that a car can “say” a lot about a character without the need to explain it. As an example, we can see The wolf of Wall Street.

The Ferrari Testarossa White of Jordan Belfort -Leo DiCaprio- represents all the desire for ostentation that the character has. Let us remember that this berlinetta was manufactured between 1984 and 1996, marking forever ferrari.