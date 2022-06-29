The 10 best films by John Cusack according to IMDb

This Tuesday, June 26, actor John Cusack turns 56.

The American actor has more than 30 years of experience in the world of cinema, appearing in various films such as Say Anything…, Con Air, Love & Mercy and 2012.

In his career he has a Bafta nomination for best adapted for High Fidelity. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for the role. He also has a Best Actor nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards for Want to be John Malkovich?

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best John Cusack movies according to IMDb.

Top 10 John Cusack Movies

10.- The White House Butler (7.2)

Cecil serves eight presidents as a butler in the White House, during the civil rights movement, Vietnam, and other events. With Forest Withaker, Robin Williams and John Cusack. Available on HBO Max.

9. Grosse Pointe Blank (7.3)

Martin Blank, a professional assassin, is sent on a mission to a small suburb of Detroit, where by coincidence, his high school reunion party is taking place. With John Cusack, Minnie Driver, Alan Arkin and Dan Aykroid.

8.- Say Anything… (7,3)

A guy who doesn’t get good grades and a very smart young woman fall in love in the summer before she leaves to study at the university. With John Cusack.

7.- Identity (7.3)

Stranded in a desolate Nevada motel during a violent storm, ten strangers get to know each other when they realize they are being killed one by one. With John Cusack and Ray Liotta.

6.- Bullets on Broadway (7.4)

In 1928 New York, a struggling playwright is forced to hire a mobster’s untalented girlfriend so his latest feature can be produced.

5.- Love & Mercy (7.4)

In the 1960s, Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson grapples with psychotic episodes as he attempts to create an avant-garde pop masterpiece. In the 1980s, he is a broken man under constant surveillance by his therapist. With John Cusack and Paul Dano.

4.- High fidelity (7.4)

Record store owner and compulsive list maker Rob counts down his top five breakups, including the one in progress. Based on the book by Nick Hornby. With John Cusack and Jack Black.

3.- The thin red line (7.6)

Adaptation of James Jones’ 1962 autobiographical novel, centered on the conflict on Guadalcanal during World War II. Directed by Terrence Malick with Sean Penn, George Clooney and John Cusack. It is found in Star+.

2.- Do you want to be John Malkovich? (7.8)

A puppeteer discovers a portal that literally leads to movie star John Malkovich’s boss. With John Cusack, Cameron Diaz and Catherine Keener. On HBOMax.

1.- Stand by Me (8.1)

Following the death of a friend, a writer recalls a youthful journey to find the body of a missing boy.