Tec de Monterrey will open School of Medicine in Querétaro

In August 2023, the Tecnológico de Monterrey the School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Querétaro.

In this new school, five bachelor’s degrees and three postgraduate degrees will be offered, which are:

biosciences,

Nutrition and Comprehensive Wellness,

Clinical and health psychology,

Surgeon and

Medical Surgeon Odontologist integrate the educational offer.

As for master’s degrees and doctorates, there will be the options of:

Master of Biomedical Sciences,

Doctorate in Biomedical Sciences and

Doctorate in Clinical Sciences.

“This opening of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at Tec Campus Querétaro will create a possibility for the community to have access to the large network of hospitals and education that we have at Tec Salud, which incorporates the vision and educational mission,” said Dr. Guillermo Torre, rector of Tec Salud and Vice President of Research at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

According to Dr. Jorge Valdez, national dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, the aim is to make a proposal that addresses the educational and research aspects.

“This opening in Querétaro means not only having programs in the health area, but also postgraduate programs. Querétaro is a great pole of development in these areas and we have come to create synergy”.

OVERVIEW OF THE OPENING OF THE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN QUERÉTARO

During the announcement, Martha Elena Soto Obregón, Secretary of Education for the State of Querétaro, highlighted the opening of the new academy, which is added to the four that exist in the entity.

“Currently we have the offer of the Autonomous University of Querétaro (UAQ) and 3 private institutions of higher education. Querétaro has good average educational indicators, such as basic and higher education coverage; average years of schooling and permanence in the educational system. For every 100 students who enter the education system, 42 graduate from universities; the national average is 27,” said Obregón.

For Dr. Martina Pérez Rendón, Secretary of Health of the State of Querétaro, it is important to maintain health promotion and prevention.

“It is essential to maintain an academic offer from the different aspects. The shortage of doctors has become evident during the pandemic and I celebrate the work of promoting health promotion and prevention, that a large part of the focus of the curriculum will go towards that aspect.”

The Tecnológico de Monterrey School of Medicine and Health Sciences has international distinctions such as being the only private Mexican school in the QS World University Rankings.