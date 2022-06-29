Sylvester Stallone: ​​the sad end of Rocky Balboa that never saw the light

the saga of Rocky Balboa It is one of the most acclaimed in the entire history of Hollywood cinema. Even the first film of the Philadephia boxer forever put Sylvester Stallone in the firmament of the stars of the seventh art. These iconic discoveries and achievements of the big screen usually have or hide different episodes in their elaboration that did not transcend the general public. Some do not go beyond the category of anecdotes, but others could well have given it another direction that would have changed the subsequent consideration of the film.

What are we talking about? In this case, from the end of the first installment of Rocky Balboa, the 1976 film that introduced the Italian Stallion to society. In that memorable epilogue, Rocky he loses on points against Apollo Creed, but for the press he remains as the moral winner of the fight, after having endured a harsh punishment from the world champion and having knocked him down with an accurate left foot in the first rounds of the fight.

Later Rocky He stays in the ring while shouting for his girlfriend, Adrianne, while the journalists want to report it. The woman, played by Talia Shire, eludes the public and her custody until she enters the ring and merges into one of the most characteristic hugs in cinema, accompanied by the end of the emblematic music of Rocky Balboa. This is the known ending, but Sylvester Stallone he had written another, which did not pass the filter of the preliminary functions of the time.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​how was the first and sad ending written for Rocky I

In the first of Sylvester Stallone’s finished scripts, the ending showed Rocky Balboa descending from the ring after the jury declared Apollo Creed won. Rocky walks with his head down as his followers congratulate him. Already alone in the corridor towards the locker room he meets Adrianne and there, in privacy after the defeat, they swear eternal love. The chronicles of those years relate that the public that attended the first screenings of the film vetoed and questioned this outcome, which they considered extremely sad and defeatist.

Rocky Balboa and an ending that should have been changed by public criticism

But Sylvester Stallone he always liked that idea for the conclusion of the first movie, and he wanted to include those scenes that were cut in the final cut of Rocky V (1990) which was not possible because he found that the negatives had been destroyed by the study.