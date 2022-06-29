Steven Spielberg is the producer of the new Bullitt movie

Given the great popularity that movies involving cars are having, many film production companies have filmed feature films where the chases, races and biographies of characters from the automotive industry are a star part.





What is certain is that of all the movies that focus on cars, there is one that is listed as the best of all time, for the simple fact of having the scene with the longest chase.





Yes, Bullitt, starring Steve McQueen in 1968, is dubbed the best car movie for having the longest, most wonderful chase.





In total, there are 10 minutes in which Frank Bullitt, McQueen’s character, chasing a black Dodge Charger while behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang GT.





Considering the legacy of this film, 54 years later there will be a story based on Frank Bullitt, which will be produced by Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger.





Of this sequel, it is known that it will be filmed at the Warner Bros studios, The script will be written by Josh Singer, while the executive producers are McQueen’s son Chad McQueen and Molly McQueen’s granddaughter.