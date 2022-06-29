Sharon Stone criticizes favoritism towards Meryl Streep in Hollywood

I do a much better job of being a villain than Meryl and I’m sure she would say so herself. Meryl wouldn’t have done well in Low Instinct or Casino. I would do better. And I know. And she knows it. But we’re all programmed to think that only Meryl… Sharon Stone.

In her opinion, it has been the industry that has marked the greatest bias among contemporary actresses and in the end that affects the public’s perception.

Meryl Streep.

(NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)



“The business was set up so that we would all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl ever got to be the good one. And everyone should compete against her. I think she is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, frankly, there are other equally talented actresses like meryl steep”.

Also, Stone criticized that Meryl was so impartial before the #MeToo movement, since she assures that she herself must have had some case of abuse or harassment in her professional history, however, she is convinced that she has preferred to remain silent so as not to lose the image of power that she has in the seventh art.

“I’m sure she has a story, but I’m also sure that if she told it, I wouldn’t be being meryl and I wouldn’t get any more jobs. She is more moderate. That’s what she does,” she assured.