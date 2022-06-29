Sergio Ramos. They reveal audios begging to be the Ballon d’Or

Midtime Editorial

Another scandal emerges in Spanish football, involving one of the most important footballers in its history. If a few months ago there were messages from Gerard Piqué with the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, in which conflicts of interest are evident, Now Sergio Ramos is the one with the controversywho sent texts to the same leader of Iberian football begging for help to be the Ballon d’Or in 2019.

It’s the diary again. The confidential who reveals the audios of Sergio Ramos with Luis Rubiales dating from 2018, in which they explicitly the then captain of Real Madrid asked the leader to “intercede with UEFA” so that he would be favored in the competition for the highest individual award in soccer.

“Rubi (Luis Rubiales), good night, I hope you are well with the whole family. You know that I have never asked you for anything, but I do it today because I think it is a special year for the performance I have given. I would like you to help me as much as you can and touch some keys from UEFA and your contacts on the subject of the Ballon d’Or“, is the content of the soccer player’s message, which will be broadcast in audio in a few days in the aforementioned medium.

“I would thank you all my life. Not only for me, but also because I think that Spanish football deserves it very much. I send you a hug “, concludes Ramos, who obviously did not take the long-awaited prize from him.

Piqué’s audio scandal

What Ramos probably ignored is that, despite the power that Rubiales may have in European football, the truth is that the Ballon d’Or is awarded by the French magazine French Football and is alien to any governing body of football. In addition, the winner is decided through a vote in which 180 journalists from around the world award points.

Who won the Ballon d’Or in 2019?

The Ballon d’Or 2019 was won by Lionel Messi, his then great rival at Barcelona and with whom he now shares at PSG. The one from that time was the sixth of the seven that the Argentine currently boasts as the top winner in history. In fact, Sergio Ramos was not even in the Top-30 of the vote that year.

