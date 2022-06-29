Seraphine, a descendant of Ben Affleck, also identifies with the non-binary gender | Jennifer-Lopez | JLO | Mark Anthony | Famous

After the revelation of Emme Muñiz as a non-binary person, now the descendant of her mother’s partner, Seraphine Affleck, has decided to do the same, and has developed a great friendship with Muñiz, since the sons and daughters of Ben Affleck and Jennifer López have maintained a close bond in recent times.

JLO and Affleck have intended to create a great family among all their descendants, and everything indicates that they have achieved it, since in the particular case of Emme and Seraphine Affleck there is a very close friendship. In fact, they also use neutral pronouns to name themselves. In the case of the English language, “they” (elle) is used to describe people of non-binary gender.

Seraphine Affleck and Emme Muñiz, daughter of Jennifer López, are very close friends. Photo: Backgird

Emme’s path parallels Affleck’s

Affleck wears more “masculine” style clothes, and even cut his hair. He was demonstrating his true identity step by step, over time, and always with all the freedom that Ben and Jennifer Garner (his father) have given him. The same path has been taken by Emme Muñiz, a descendant of Marc Anthony and López, who uses neutral clothes to identify herself.

Jennifer Lopez has generated fury by announcing that his descendant, Emme Muñiz, whose father is Marc Anthony, is gender non-binary. “Elle is very, very busy, she has a full agenda… Elle is worth every penny because she is my favorite directing partner of all time,” López declared in the middle of a concert. The actress and singer has shown her love and admiration for her descendant and, together with Anthony, they have managed to give the 14-year-old singer a family warmth.