Scary, network rises for Billie Eilish statue wax museum in LA – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JUN 29 – The Hollywood wax museum unveils a statue of Billie Eilish but the network arises, it is frightening.



The wax version of the artist is inspired by the look she wore during the 2020 Oscars ceremony. Although there are similarities, what has raised the negative reactions from the public is the way in which her face has been replicated. , almost cadaverous.



“You really have to start suing those who make these wax figures because it’s just not possible” – reads on Twitter. For some, the statue has been compared to Leslie Grossman from the ‘American Horror Story’ series or to Daryl Hannah in ‘Sense8’, or to character 001 in the fourth season of Stranger Things in particular for the terrifying team.



At the moment still no reaction from Billie Eilish herself.



Meanwhile, while her wax figure is the subject of derision, the American singer-songwriter can add another entry to her resume. She is, in fact, one of the nearly 400 new members invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that among other things organizes the Oscars ceremony. With her also her brother Finneas O’Connell, actress and singer Ariana DeBose.



(HANDLE).


