Russo’s movie will go to Netflix!

Filming on The Electric State is almost ready to go, but the latest update on the next film by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo is a real home run that will delight fans of Guardians of the Galaxy And Stranger Things.

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown will in fact be the protagonists of The Electric Statenew direction by the authors of Avengers and Captain America who will adapt the eponymous illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag: the film, which brings together the interpreter of Star-Lord with the directors of Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgameuntil recently it was developed for Universal, but it has now been confirmed that The Electric State will be distributed by Netflixhome of the acclaimed TV series Stranger Things which made Brown a world star. The next film by the Russo brothers, the highly anticipated action movie The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armaswill be distributed by Netflix in July.

The writers of Avengers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote Infinity War and Endgame and also the imminent The Gray Manthey also wrote the screenplay for The Electric State: set in an alternate futurethe story centers on a teenage girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who realizes that the strange but sweet robot just entered her life was sent to her by her missing brother. She and the robot decide to go in search of their brother in a fantasy world where humans and androids live together, but their adventure will lead them to discover a great conspiracy. Shooting for the film will begin in the fall in Atlanta. The Russos are producing through their AGBO banner, together with Mike Larocca, AGBO’s president of production.

The Gray Man it will premiere in theaters on July 15 and will be released on the streamer the following week. Millie Bobby Brown will return for the finale of Stranger Things 4 from 1 July, again on Netflix. On Prime Video instead, on the same day, Chris Pratt will be the protagonist of The Terminal List, a new action series produced and directed by Antoine Fuqua.