Ronaldo and Mbappé also compete in the virtual field: to each his own NFT

“Off the pitch, the most important thing for me is to help young people – who may not have access to opportunities that others may have – like that of fulfilling and achieving their dreams and bringing out their potential. I am aware that new technologies present enormous opportunities, ”Mbappé commented.

Sorare combines the collectability of NFT with fantasy sports – not just football, baseball has recently entered the platform – to bring fans closer to the game they love. Since it was founded in 2018, the company has reached over two million users worldwide with 250 partner sports organizations, including the Spanish La Liga, the German Bundesliga and Major League Baseball, America’s oldest baseball league. .

In Italy there is no agreement with Serie A, but several teams are already present on Sorare: Milan, Inter, Sampdoria, Genoa, Bologna, Cagliari, Spezia, Udinese, Juventus, Lazio, Rome, Monza,

The agreement that Cristiano Ronaldo announced a few days ago with Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, is of a different nature. The multi-year agreement provides for the launch of a series of NFT collections, which will be sold on the exchange’s platform dedicated to non-fungible tokens, to involve fans all over the world.

The first collection, which is expected to be launched by the end of the year, consists of works done in collaboration with the Portuguese champion.