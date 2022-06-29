PSG, will we see the real Messi next season?

There were very high expectations on the Paris Saint-Germain for the season just ended. After a summer market with leading names in European football (Georginio WijnaldumAchraf HakimiGianluigi DonnarummaSergio Ramos and most importantly, Lionel Messi) many thought it would dominate in France and Europe. But something went wrong. Pochettino, now a former coach of the club, had many difficulties, first of all with the management of the goalkeepers Donnarumma and Navas, triggering a duel that led to many problems for the Italian champion goalkeeper of Europe with the national team.

Messi and Al Khelaifi, forward and president of PSG

In addition, the problems related to the game and the lack of harmony of the players led to the umpteenth defeat in the European field of the team, casting many doubts on what was built. One wonders: what is the future of PSG? Surely the only certainty is the name of Kylian Mbappè. The strong French talent has signed a contract until the end of 2025, with a signing bonus of 118 million, plus 56.4 million euros per season. Impressive numbers that convinced the bomber to still remain under the Tour Eiffel.

Who will remain by his side is also Lionel Messi. Many expected more from him: the Argentine was unable to record as he did when he was at Barcelona, looking like the draft of the sumptuous talent admired. A balance not entirely positive, as he did win the championship, but the bad fall in the Champions League and in the national cup made the fans turn up their noses. The former number 10 blaugrana he played 34 games, scoring only 11 goals and providing 14 assists. Certainly it was obvious such a season, settling into a new team is not easy, but when you are Messi the top is always expected.

President Al-Khelaifi defends Messi: “No discussion, difficult season. Next year the usual talent “

The hope is to be able to admire the Messi which for 20 years has been the symbol of Barcelona. Many are sure that next season we will see a PSG different and one Flea different, word of the president Al-Khelaifi. TO The Gazzetta dello Sport has explained: “There is no question of one with seven Golden Balls. Messi made history. It wasn’t his best season, but after more than twenty years a Barcelona he discovered a new country, a new city, a new league, a new team, a new culture. And his family too. He also fell ill with Covid. It wasn’t easy. Next season we will see the best Messi ever. And after the first year, financially it’s already a bargain. The same will be for Mbappé“.