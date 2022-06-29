Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1159 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.1414 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a moderate appreciation of 0.14% or 2.9 cents, trading around 20.10 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.0846 and a maximum of 20.1936 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.60 – Sell: $20.61

HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88

Banamex : Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49

Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71

Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14

Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34

IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41

Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05

Exchange: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47

Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.62

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,116 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.12 pesos, for $24.42 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

