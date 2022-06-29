Prada, the Fall / Winter 2022 campaign with Kendall Jenner and Hunter Schafer- Wondernet Magazine

For its Fall / Winter 2022 campaign, Prada has chosen actress Hunter Schafer and models Kendall Jenner, Sora Choi, Kai Newman and Lina Zhang. The photos were made by David Sims with the creative direction of Ferdinando Verderi

Prada presented its campaign for the Fall / Winter 2022 collection, seen on the catwalk in the spaces of Fondazione Prada at Milan Fashion Week. The campaign is created by the famous photographer David Sims, with the creative direction of Ferdinando Verderi. Behind Sims’ lens, the same models who attended the show last February. Among them also Kendall Jenner and actress Hunter Schafer.

The maison shares in a note: “Stories, memories, experiences. Prada has always been fascinated by humanity, reflecting the depth of human experience through fashion and image, drawing inspiration from life, from living. The Prada Fall Winter 2022 campaign celebrates individuals and individuality, showcasing a proudly intergenerational cast of women, expanded to convey their stories ”.

Prada, Kendall Jenner and Hunter Schafer incountryside Fall / Winter 2022

An image of the campaign by the American actress, supermodel and activist Hunter Schafer she wears a white tank top with Prada’s signature triangle over a sheer black skirt with beads and rhinestones on the sides.

In another shot too Kendall Jenner she wears a sheer skirt and a black puffer jacket with feather decorations. Some of the highlights of the collection designed by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada are knitwear, bags and sculpted silhouettes.

The model Lina Zhang instead she sports a sweater with a geometric pattern, while holding a leather bag from the maison.