Pedro Almodóvar will direct a western with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as protagonists

Director Pedro Almodóvar (© Rubén Ortega) and actors Ethan Hawke (© Neil Grabowsky/Montclair Film) and Pedro Pascal

Yesterday, June 28, LGTBIQ+ pride day, Pedro Almodovar (parallel mothers) issued a note in which, by surprise, he announced the title, the protagonists and a brief synopsis of what his new job will be: the medium-length film –as it is the human voice (Read more)- strange way of life. If in that title of just over half an hour he was the British star tilda swinton the protagonist, now will be the Texan Ethan Hawke (who has already worked with another Spanish director, Alejandro Amenábar, on Regression ) the headliner.

The cast is completed by the Chilean actor Peter Pascal (recently seen in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and in the film shot on European sets The unbearable weight of an enormous talent, with Nicholas Cage), Jason Fernandez (seen in Freedom film and series by Enrique Urbizu), the Portuguese Joseph Countess (Gabriel ), the model George Stean (who participated in the short film Cruising by Valentino R. Sandoli), Manu Rios (fashion boy thanks to the series Elite), Peter Casablan (recently in Oliver’s universe Y I can’t without you ) Y Sarah Salamo (disclosure of Everybody knows recently in the year of fury ).

The synopsis provided by El Deseo, the production company of the Almodóvar brothers, says: “A man crosses the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek on horseback. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides to meet him, worked together as hired guns. Silva comes under the pretense of meeting up with his childhood friend, and indeed they celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not the memory of their old friendship… ”

“I don’t have to say more so as not to reveal all the surprises in the script,” says the two-time Oscar winner, who years ago became interested in adapting Tom Spanbauer’s novel – full of queer characters, like those that populate the filmography of the author of Everything about my mother–, The man who fell in love with the moon.

“Strange way of life alludes to the famous fado of Amalia Rodrigues, whose lyrics suggest that there is no existence more strange than the one that is lived with your back to your own desires”, continues Almodóvar. “We will shoot a part in the desert of Tabernas, in Almería, and in the town that fifty years ago built Serge Leone to shoot his dollar trilogy with Clint Eastwood”, he concludes. That same place has subsequently appeared in numerous feature films, such as 800 bullets, by Álex de la Iglesia, whose debut feature, mutant actionwas produced by the Almodóvars.

The Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello brand will be in charge of the costume design for this medium-length film, in addition to being associated producers, according to that statement that has slightly altered the film calendar announced months ago by El Deseo, which included the imminent filming of the adaptation of Manual for cleaning womenof Lucia Berlinwith Cate Blanchett as lead actress and co-producer (read more).