‘Parks and Recreation’ Coming to HBO Max in July

After several years kept in a drawer, with fans from all over Spain asking for its return daily on social networks, ‘Parks and Recreation’ will be available in our territory on one platform: HBO Max.

The 125 episodes divided into 7 seasons in full will reach the streaming service from July 18bringing us back the adventures of Leslie Knope (amy poehler), an enthusiastic civil servant, and her peculiar work team played by Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Retta, and Jim O’Heir.

But ‘Parks and Recreation’ will not come alone. His main influence, ‘office‘, with which he shares the staging of a mockumentary comedy, with the protagonists speaking to the camera and breaking the fourth wall every few minutes, It will also be available in its entirety on HBO next July.

Michael Scott (Steve Carell), the best boss in the world (or so he thinks) runs the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin, a company that sells paper. His employees, with Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Pam Beesley (Jenna Fisher) and Dwight Schrute (rainn wilson) to the head, they spend the day doing everything but work, for our enjoyment. The best episodes of ‘The Office’ will be available to us on HBO starting July 4.

During the month of July, other series that remained without a “home” will also return to the platform, such as the police detective ‘Luther’, the mythical ‘Alf’ (who has returned, but not in the form of a badge), the historical drama ‘Downton Abbey’.



‘ER’ will also come to HBO Max. The series created by Michael Crichton (‘Jurassic Park’) and starring George Clooneyproduced by Peabody, Humanitas and Emmy award winner John Wells (‘The West Wing of the White House’) and Emmy winner Christopher Chulack (‘Watch Watch’), became the most nominated series in history at the Emmy Awardswith a total of 124 nominations, winning 23 of those awards, among which was the award for best dramatic series in 1996.

‘Emergencies will reach the platform in full on July 17th.

