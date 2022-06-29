“No one wants to see Gorr’s ass”: Christian Bale had to be the complete opposite of Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Movie News

The actor becomes part of Marvel giving life to the new threat of the God of Thunder. We can see him in action from July 8.

After a small crisis, Thor returns to action in his new installment, love and thunder. Chris Hemsworth has bigger arms than ever -if this is possible- thanks to an intense training that is more than demonstrated in the highly commented nude scene of him. A huge hero who has to fight against Gorr, the new villain who is the complete opposite of him. Christian Bale plays a small but very bad milk being. At the press conference for the film to which SensaCinema was able to attend Bale joked that they chose him because he is the opposite of the protagonist.

Earlier you were talking about what everyone looks for in Chris. I think for Gorr, they’re looking for an actor who is the complete opposite. Someone you can’t connect with, a loner, a stranger, someone no one wants to be with and no one wants to see their ass. I think they said: ‘Yes, we found that in Bale’

The actor once again demonstrates his incredible volatility. The same man who gained 45kg of muscle to give life to one of the best Batmans on the big screen becomes here a mistreated misfit by the universe who takes justice into his own hands. Gorr was taught to respect the gods, but, after losing his daughter to starvation, his view of him completely changes. It is then that he transforms into an individual full of rage who seeks revenge.

Bale has loved being a villain, something he finds much easier than playing the hero of the story. “There is great joy in playing the villain. It is much easier to be the villain than it is to be the hero. Chris has a much harder job. Everyone is fascinated by the bad guys almost immediately“, he acknowledges at the press conference. He especially liked the experience of working under the orders of director Taika Waititi, who manages to give the story the fun and emotion necessary to empathize with all the characters.

I don’t know if it’s too much to say that you sympathize, but you certainly kind of understand why this guy is making such bad decisions. He’s a monster and a butcher, but yeah, he might understand a little bit of why he got to be like this.

Waititi has managed to revive interest in Thor and has done so by getting to know the characters very well, while also bringing a very positive energy to the set. “There was an enthusiasm that was contagious and he loves it. He loves these stories. love these characters. He is sitting there as if a fan is telling you what he wants to see. And everyone is on board. That’s how you get the spontaneous and unpredictable nature of any of Taika’s movies,” says Chris Hemsworth.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 in theaters. In addition to having Chris Hemsworth once again as the God of Thunder and Christian Bale as the villain, this installment sees the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster…and Thor! The actress makes peace with Marvel and returns through the front door. Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander -also back- and the Guardians of the Galaxy led by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) complete the cast.

