Nicolas Cage stars in Prisoners in Ghostland, premiere on Movistar Plus

Undoubtedly consolidated as one of the most recognized actors in current cinema, Nicolas Cage is characterized by participating in interesting stories that are not always to the liking of the public and the audience, but are iconic, as is the case of The legend of the treasure Lost (2004) or Prisoners in Ghostland, a film that will be available on Movistar from June 29, 2022.

It should be noted that for the 58-year-old actor, this is “the wildest movie he has ever done.” Cage plays Hero, an untied, sheathed man wearing a peculiar bomb suit, but who is actually a criminal on a life-or-death mission: rescue the governor’s unnoticed granddaughter.

The film opens with young Bernice running away from home. But her freedom is short-lived and she is captured in a dark region known as Ghostland. That’s when a ruthless bank robber is ordered to track her down. He has an eccentric tight suit and five days to bring her back home.

How well did the film do at the box office?

The feature film released in 2021 did not enjoy great popularity, since critics have given it 61% acceptance on Rotten Tomatoes, where the main complaint is that doesn’t seem to have head or tail, being in general a boring product. For Ian Freer of Empire Magazine, the film is “brilliant and rubbish” at the same time, where Cage stands out as well as the action scenes, but the narrative of the story just doesn’t give for anything else.

It is very curious that the film is visually gratifying, but its characters are terribly written, which caused even the actor’s biggest fans to give it a thumbs up, scoring only 4.2 stars out of 10 possible on IMDB. The best definition that the audience gives is that it is something bizarre, surreal, fun, full of action, and more; which is definitely a combination that does not go well at all.

Cast of Prisoners of Ghostland

Prisoners of Ghostland, as it is known by its original title, was presented at the Sundance and Sitges festivals, and has the presence of Sofia Boutella (Clímax and La mummy of 2017), Nick Cassavetes (who had previously worked with Cage in Contracara), and Bill Moseley (3 from hell).

The story runs under the direction of Sion Sono (Romance and guilt; Let’s play hell), along with the screenplay by Reza Sixo Safai (1st Born) and Aaron Hendry, who has collaborated on great children’s successes such as Finding Dory. (2016), The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) and The Polar Express (2004).

You already know, if you want to enjoy one more Nicolas Cage story, or even if you don't have something better to watch, Prisoners of Ghostland is an option for you.