“Nicolas Cage is a legend twenty-four hours”

The jump to Hollywood Paco Leon It has been waiting, but it will be worth it, for sure. The actor has participated in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’a film directed by Tom Gornican and in which he shares sequences with Nicolas Cage himself. “Everything has been very crazy… Now, I don’t know what I’ve done. It will be necessary to see me there, speaking in English”, tells us.

The film tells the story of Nick Cage (a wonderful parody of himself) who, when he begins to have cash problems, agrees to make an appearance at a billionaire fan’s birthday party. The guy is actually a drug lord and Cage is a CIA informant.

About the filming, Paco assures that “I was relaxed because no one knew me. You don’t have the same pressure as here. I was going low profile…”. Among the thousand anecdotes that he lived –“Between English and the masks, I didn’t know anything”–, confesses that he has learned a lot “Shooting those action scenes with Nicolas Cage, the teacher. He is a legend, twenty-four hours a legend”. Rounding out the cast are the likes of Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.

While we wait to see his promising debut, we will be able to see on Netflix, throughout the year (it does not yet have a confirmed release date), ‘Rainbow’, his new film as director and in which he adapts, in musical format, the classic from ‘The Wizard of Oz’. With a cast that lead Dora Postigo, Áyax Pedrosa, Wekaforé Jibril (Disco Spirit)Carmen Maura, Carmen Machi, Louis Bermejo, Hovik Keuchkerian, Samantha Hudson, Carmina Barrios, Soraya Yasmin, Rossy de Palma and Ester Exposito, tells the initiatory journey of a teenager and that will be narrated through different artistic disciplines such as dance, fashion, plastic arts, and very prominently, music.

In addition, the filming of ‘Don’t look into the eyes’, directed by Félix Viscarret and which tells the story of a carpenter who, after being fired by his boss, hides in a closet, has finished. When the piece of furniture reaches its new owners, he decides to stay there. He is accompanied in the cast by Leonor Watling, Juan Diego Botto, Susana Abaitua, Marcos Ruiz and Alex Brendemühl.

