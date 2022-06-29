Neymar-PSG, history at the end: a 400 million flop

We are in 2017 and the Effeil tour is colored red and blue, colors of Paris Saint-Germainwith the inscription “Welcome Neymar Jr“To welcome the arrival of the ex Santos Neymar. The PSG decides to pay the 222 million euros foreseen by the release clause to release him from Barcelona. The talent Brazilian signs a contract worth 36 million per season until 2022. Thus begins the experience of one of the most crystalline talents in the French capital. The story between Or Ney and the PSG it’s not one of the unforgettable ones, but it was a story with ups and downs, a story made up of goals but also of injuries and a lot of controversy.

The first season in France of Neymar he starts with goals and excellent performances, up to February when he fractures his right metatarsus which forces him to stop for 3 months. At the end of the season he made 30 appearances and 28 goals. The 2018/2019 season opens with the conquest of the French Super Cup, and in October he scores a hat-trick in the Champions League against Red Star. In January 2019 he reported a new injury to the fifth right metatarsus and consequently a 3-month stop. He closes the season with 28 appearances and 23 goals in all competitions.

Neymar, PSG striker

Neymar-PSG, break with Al-Khelaifi and dressing room

The first two years are characterized by injuries, tantrums, fluctuating performances and disappointments in the Champions League. In fact, in the first two years, talent Brazilian he has skipped over 40 races. Without also making a great contribution to the cause for which the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi decided to invest in him: the victory of the big-eared cup. In the summer of 2019 there is the first break between the PSG And Neymar, on the occasion in which the player does not show up for the resumption of training. The club announced the event via a statement stating that they would take action against Or Ney.

In the following 3 years with the PSG appearances and goals decrease, and the discontent of the player but also of the club increases. The commitment of Neymar it has tragically decreased over the years until it reaches an indiscretion so, after the elimination from the Champions League against real Madrid in 2022, he would have broken up with the club and the locker room. In fact, the player would often be drunk in training without being able to work on the pitch. The player would have been blamed by the whole environment PSG of the club’s last negative season, especially by the president.

Neymar, PSG

Al-Khelaifi: “Neymar’s future? We can not speak”

It would be the president himself Al-Khelaifi the most disappointed with the performance of the Brazilian. In June of this year you stated in an interview with Le Parisien that the player should try harder, change his attitude to avoid injury and should be disciplined both on and off the pitch. And about the future of Neymar does not say: “will it be part of the new project or not? We can’t talk about it in public, some players will stay and some will leave“. The hypothesis of a goodbye of the player is complicated due to the very high salary of him, almost 50 million gross, which no club in Europe would be willing to pay.

Al-Khelaifi, President of the PSG

The story Neymar seems destined to hold the bench for the whole summer of the transfer market, which future belongs to Brazilian? According to El Pais the PSG he would have communicated his intention to sell the player, a choice also promoted by Kylian Mbappé, thanks to his new role in society. One of the possibilities would be a loan with a major stake from the French club on the salary. The dream of Or Ney it would go back to Barcelona where he managed to shine and demonstrate his talent, but scenarios could also open up in Italy. Who knows if Neymar will return to what it once was, the talent that has been compared to Pele and who managed to make many fans fall in love all over the world.