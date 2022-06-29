New looks for the cinema

The spirit of the summer camps reigned yesterday in the Ilduara Auditorium, one of the bases of operations, together with the municipal hostel, of the “Do Audiovisual Galego” summer course. After two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the “Cemac” returned yesterday with a marathon of short films to celebrate its coming of age. “When we started with this, I dare to say that some of you will not be born. The history of the previous 17 years is overwhelming. There are students from this course who later became speakers”, highlighted Miguel Anxo Fernández, co-director, together with Paulino Pérez, of what today is the only summer course on audiovisual in Galicia.

A total of 26 university students will meet, learn, share, live together and, above all, enjoy the most audiovisual Celanova with interesting presentations and dissertations on the Galician audiovisual in the Ilduara Auditorium and film screenings such as “Live is Life”, that yesterday they were able to share with the neighbors in Praza Maior. Tomorrow and the day after there will be music with Deja Blues and Solpor. “It is a place to be able to see, contemplate cinema in Galician and, a very important part of this course, speak not only with actors or directors, with the rest of the professionals who make a project possible, that was always a different leitmotiv”, Paulino Pérez transferred. .

From the armchairs, the students nodded to the statement that, one of the issues that most attracts and impacts the program, “I am in contact with that person who has fixed things, we are in the learning phase”, they recognized after the turn of thanks to the public and private institutions that make four days of cinema possible in Celanova. “It’s very expensive to do this course, thank you all”, the directors agreed, expressing out loud their desire to continue “growing” and, who knows, in the future, when he retires, to have Steven Spielberg as a speaker “and falando in Galician!” joked one of the university students in the front row.

Today’s program will include a multidisciplinary approach to Jorge Coira’s film “Emperor Code”. Thursday will be dedicated to four feature films recently shot in Ourense, with the possibility of analyzing the independent work of “O home eo can”, up to a great production such as “La manzana de oro”, passing through “O corpo aberto” and “Honeymoon ”. For the closing day, among others, the screening of “Asunción” is reserved, the work developed by the students of the workshop “Celanova: Plató de fiction”.