New Images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Skating in Neon Outfits in ‘Barbie’ – Movie News

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling showed off their rollerblading skills in eccentric neon outfits in new leaked ‘Barbie’ images.

New stills of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the set of Barbiefilm directed by Greta Gerwig (little women). On this occasion, the two protagonists can be seen wearing their skating skills while wearing eccentric neon-colored outfitswhich shows that this production will have a huge wardrobe.

The images began to circulate quickly on social networks and information media. According to a report from E-newsthe couple who will give life to Barbie and Kent were portrayed in the Vecine beach located in southern California. Although we have only seen pictures of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film will also feature performances by Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell and Simu Liu.



APEX / MEGA This is what Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling look like skating in neon outfits.



From yellow skates, colored spandex and visors, to elbow and knee protection, it’s how we see Barbie and Kent take a walk on a Californian beach while smiling non-stop. Are we facing the next big couple on the big screen?

Is It is not the first time that images of the filming of Barbielast weekend photos were also shared in which the main couple wore denim outfits, even the fandom found certain similarities between Ryan Gosling and one of the members of BTS.

A new look at Barbie and Kent, now taking a walk on the beach.



At the moment no details about the story have been revealed, however, the names of the rest of the cast are known: Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp. It is expected that Barbie hits theaters in July 2023.