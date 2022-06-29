Natalie Portman turns 41; these are his best tapes

The actress, director and producer Natalie Portman is on long tablecloths, because today she turns 41 years old.

Born in Jerusalem, Portman has stood out for her multiple acting records, which have led her to portray Padmé Amidala in starwars than to give life to Jacqueline Kennedy.

To celebrate it, here we recommend five of his best films.

A story of love and darkness

During the British occupation of Jerusalem, a family must survive the daily vicissitudes in an environment marked by uncertainty. Fania is a young mother who, despite her illness, tries to raise her son.

The film is based on the childhood of the Nobel Prize for Literature, Amos Oz. This is Natalie Portman’s directorial debut, for which she was nominated for the Cannes Film Festival’s Camera d’Or.

the black swan

Nina is a young dancer whose entire world is dance. When she gets the chance to get a part in Swan Lakemust develop a dark side unknown to her.

Natalie Portman lost 9 kilos to better represent her role in this film, which stands out because in almost every scene in the film there is at least one mirror. Darren Aronofsky took a decade to bring his script to the big screen.

V for Vendetta

In a dystopian United Kingdom, a tyrannical government rules the lives of its inhabitants with an iron fist. A mysterious terrorist, known only as V, begins a personal crusade against the regime.

Inspired by David Lloyd’s graphic novel, the script was written by the Wachowski sisters who, like the protagonist Hugo Weaving, were part of Matrix. The scene where Natalie Portman gets a shaved head was done in one take with three cameras.

Leon the professional

After the murder of her family, little Mathilda seeks refuge with León, a cold-blooded hit man who will try to teach her everything he knows about his job.

This tape marked the debut of Natalie Portman in the cinema. She was only 11 years old when production began. Initially, it was intended that Mathilda would ask León to be her lover, but the poor reception of the first audiences to this fact caused it to be modified.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Three years after the Clone Wars, General Grievous captures Chancellor Palpatine, prompting Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi to come to his aid. However, a series of events and discoveries will make Skywalker discover the dark side of the force.

With this film installment the trilogy that tells the beginning of Star Wars is closed. According to George Lucas, the appearance of the planet Mustafar is inspired by his own vision of Hell. Steven Spielberg helped Lucas with the design of some scenes in the film; the most memorable was the saber duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi.