Natalie Portman teaches how to wear a perfect minidress for women of short stature

Natalie Portman He has stolen all eyes in recent days because he is promoting his latest project, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, the new installment of the tetralogy that tells how the superhero tries to gather his friends, including Jane Foster, to defeat Gorr the Butcher God.

This film premieres on July 6 in Colombia and already has many anxious. Something that has attracted attention is that the actress had to reinforce her physical capacity to give life to mighty thorthe result is incredible, because he was left with a great body worthy of envy.

The native of Israel knows the impeccable power that the little lack dresswe all know her glamorous, classic and simple style, but she recently demonstrated it again in a new public appearance.

Natalie Portman attended the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ program and knew how to show off in a simple and sexy black mini dress, perfect to highlight your figureideal for multiple occasions for those who want to copy it, especially if they want to stand out at a party with a provocative option, but without being too much.

The actress wore a dress with a low cut in front and a bare back. Photo: Instagram

The dress in question goes to mid-thigh, is ruched, completely black, has a collar halter that is tied to the neck from behind, with a flower detail on the chest and an opening on the chest, on the reverse, it leaves the back bare, something that gives it an even more special touch.

Portman accessorized this fabulous suit with some Dior heelsa brand for which she has been an ambassador for several years, are semi-transparent, but the toe and heel are in black.

How tall is Natalie Portman?

The Oscar winner is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood, she began her career in the nineties with Luc Besson’s film ‘León (The Professional)’ and little by little she won the hearts of moviegoers.

A curiosity that many followers of the actress have is to know what the height of the actress is, according to several online reports, she measures between 1.57 and 1.60 meters.

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Natalie Portman confessed that Marvel built her a raised platform to walk on during production and thus it seems that her height is closer to that of her protagonist, Chris Hemsworth, who measures 1.80.

“We rehearsed the scene, they had seen the path and then they built a corridor that was like a foot above the ground or whatever, I walked on it,” said the protagonist of ‘Black Swan’.

In the most recent installment of Thor, in addition to Portman and the Australian, the cast is also made up of actors such as Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russel Crowe and Taika Waititi, who is also the director of the film.

