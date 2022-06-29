Minecraft copper: How to find it and what is it for?

One of the most desired materials for decoration, copper is, however, one of the minerals that allows the creation of certain objects that could save your life in your adventure in the world of Minecraft.

In this guide we tell you how to easily get copper blocks and especially their concrete role. Do not miss it!

Where to find copper in Minecraft?

Copper is a relatively common ore in Minecraft. Although it has a fairly limited use, it is still coveted by some players who would like to have in their hands the objects that it allows to create, or for simple decorative purposes since it is a mineral with the peculiarity of changing color over time if you leave it as it is. this.

This ore can be found in most dungeons, caves, and even mountains in the world, as long as it is found at a depth between Y = -16 and Y = 112. The most frequent spawn rate that has been recorded would be in the layer nearby Y = 48 approx, so it is at this altitude that you should start your search for Copper.

The most efficient way to find copper is to dig substantially below sea level until you find a block of this ore. As soon as you’ve done that, you should find a certain number of them in the same environment without too much trouble – they’re often grouped together. However, it’s important to note that copper can also be mined from where the Slate of the Abyss blocks are, but that it takes on a noticeably different appearance in this specific case:

“Normal” copper block Copper block at Y = -7

A single peak of stone it is enough to extract the copper, even to the level of the slate blocks of the abysses. However, we recommend that you bring several of them, but also a minimum of equipment: since he goes deeper into the depths, it is likely that he will encounter hostile creatures.

Upgrade your copper farm

Although relatively easy to find, copper is still a moderately brittle mineral that you’ll need to handle carefully to get the most out of it. For one thing, don’t forget that your main farming location will be underwater, so be careful not to drown or get caught in a torrent leading to certain death.

On the other hand, the pickaxe you use to mine copper should be of sufficient quality to mine as much as possible in one go. If by default a single Copper block offers 2 to 5 Raw Coppers, it is the use of a Pickaxe enchanted with Fortune that will allow you to get the most out of it; Up to 20 gross copper per mined block!

What is copper used for in Minecraft?

The main interest in copper mining is, of course, its melting in a furnace or blast furnace to make copper ingots. Very undemanding, this simple step will only require the following components for each desired copper ingot:

1x raw copper

1x Firewood or Charcoal (or any fuel)

These ingots can be immediately transformed into more or less useful objects, often decorative, sometimes utilitarian, which will certainly improve your constructions. Here are the main copper-based creations, the necessary components and, of course, the crafting scheme:

raw copper block

A purely decorative block with the very crude appearance of Copper.

Components:

copper block

A purely decorative copper color block (logic). Its appearance alters over time and changes from orange to neon green if you don’t wax it with a Honeycomb (by simply right-clicking on the block when holding the nest in your hands).

Components:

carved copper block

A purely decorative copper color block (logic). Its appearance alters over time and changes from orange to neon green if you don’t wax it with a Honeycomb (by simply right-clicking on the block when holding the nest in your hands).

Components:

4x Copper Block (or its alternate oxidized versions)

waxed copper block

Obtained through the use of honeycombs, the waxed copper block is the waxed variant of all copper blocks. Available in a total of 8 variations, its color remains intact over time thanks to the polish it benefits from.

Components:

1x Any copper block (except raw)

1x honeycomb

Lightning rod

It prevents constructions made of flammable materials (wood, wool) from being struck by lightning and therefore catching fire. Although not attractive, it can go a long way in helping you secure your home!

Components:

Telescope

It allows you to zoom into the distance and thus have a more accurate view of the surroundings.

Components:

2x copper ingots

1x amethyst shard